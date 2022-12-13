Read full article on original website
Related
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
BANGKOK — (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment, chemicals and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, U.S. interests and human rights. The inclusion of the companies in the trade “Entity...
104.1 WIKY
Ford, China’s CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg
(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) are considering building a battery plant in Michigan or Virginia to reap tax benefits without treading on Sino-U.S. political sensitivities, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford’s...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
104.1 WIKY
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 15, compared with 2,000 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,091 new local symptomatic cases, up from 1,944 a day earlier. China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Employment falls in private sector for first time in two years, report finds
The number of people employed by private companies in the UK is falling for the first time in close to two years, as the country is widely thought to be in recession.A new survey found that there has been a reduction in headcounts so far this month, the first time since February 2021 that employment has dropped.Companies reported that they were not replacing staff when they left voluntarily because they were worried about the economic outlook, were getting fewer orders and were trying to cut costs.“It’s no surprise to see that businesses are battening down the hatches, most notably by...
104.1 WIKY
California to vote on hotly debated change in rooftop solar policy
(Reuters) – California utility regulators on Thursday will vote on a proposal to reduce the rate at which households with rooftop solar panels are credited for exporting surplus power to the grid, a step solar companies warn could slow installations but utilities argue will be fairer for low-income ratepayers.
104.1 WIKY
Rio Tinto completes $3.3 billion acquisition of Canada’s Turquoise Hill
(Reuters) – Rio Tinto Ltd said on Friday it had completed its long drawn-out acquisition of a 49% stake in Turquoise Hill Resources, giving the world’s top iron ore producer a 66% stake in Mongolia’s Oyu Tolgoi, the world’s largest known copper and gold deposit. (Reporting...
104.1 WIKY
Shell and Eneco win right to build large Dutch offshore windfarm
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -A joint venture of Shell and Dutch energy company Eneco has won the right to build an offshore wind farm with a capacity of 756 megawatts (MW) in the North Sea, the Dutch government said on Thursday. The wind farm, located around 50 kilometres (31 miles) west off...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan central bank eases up on tightening with growth seen slowing
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday for the fourth time this year but eased up on tightening, leaving banks’ reserve requirements unchanged, as it again cut its growth forecasts for this year and next on fears of a global slowdown. The...
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets. The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices sank nearly...
104.1 WIKY
J.P.Morgan hikes China’s 2023 economic growth estimate
(Reuters) – Analysts at J.P.Morgan on Thursday raised their 2023 growth forecast for China’s gross domestic product by 30 basis points to 4.3% as the world’s second largest economy reopens from tight COVID restrictions. The brokerage also cut its 2022 economic growth estimate for the country to...
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets. The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices sank nearly $2 a barrel and U.S. futures were sharply lower. The latest wave of selling came after central banks in Europe raised interest rates a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.
104.1 WIKY
British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226
ZURICH (Reuters) – British American Tobacco (BAT) is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off 226 workers, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday. “BAT Switzerland confirms that a final decision has been made to transfer cigarette production from Boncourt to...
104.1 WIKY
China vows ‘strong’ counter-measures over Manchester incident
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that “strong and forceful counter-measures” will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless claims decrease
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month, while the labor market remains tight, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declining last week. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that retail sales dropped 0.6%...
104.1 WIKY
China Meheco Group shares jump after agreement to import Pfizer’s COVID treatment paxlovid
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of China Meheco Group surged after the Chinese drug seller signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc to import and distribute the U.S. drugmaker’s oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid in mainland China. Meheco shares opened up 10% in Shanghai. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline...
104.1 WIKY
Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only...
Billionaire David Rubenstein says inflation won’t fall significantly until the unemployment rate is almost double what it is now
“The Fed cannot say publicly what I can say, and what others have said, which is that until we get unemployment to about 6%, we’re not likely to get inflation down appreciably,” he said.
Comments / 0