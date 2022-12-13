The number of people employed by private companies in the UK is falling for the first time in close to two years, as the country is widely thought to be in recession.A new survey found that there has been a reduction in headcounts so far this month, the first time since February 2021 that employment has dropped.Companies reported that they were not replacing staff when they left voluntarily because they were worried about the economic outlook, were getting fewer orders and were trying to cut costs.“It’s no surprise to see that businesses are battening down the hatches, most notably by...

37 MINUTES AGO