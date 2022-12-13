ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRMG

US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist

BANGKOK — (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment, chemicals and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, U.S. interests and human rights. The inclusion of the companies in the trade "Entity...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Ford, China’s CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) are considering building a battery plant in Michigan or Virginia to reap tax benefits without treading on Sino-U.S. political sensitivities, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford's...
MICHIGAN STATE
104.1 WIKY

U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list

(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
104.1 WIKY

China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 15, compared with 2,000 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,091 new local symptomatic cases, up from 1,944 a day earlier. China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a...
The Independent

Employment falls in private sector for first time in two years, report finds

The number of people employed by private companies in the UK is falling for the first time in close to two years, as the country is widely thought to be in recession.A new survey found that there has been a reduction in headcounts so far this month, the first time since February 2021 that employment has dropped.Companies reported that they were not replacing staff when they left voluntarily because they were worried about the economic outlook, were getting fewer orders and were trying to cut costs.“It’s no surprise to see that businesses are battening down the hatches, most notably by...
104.1 WIKY

California to vote on hotly debated change in rooftop solar policy

(Reuters) – California utility regulators on Thursday will vote on a proposal to reduce the rate at which households with rooftop solar panels are credited for exporting surplus power to the grid, a step solar companies warn could slow installations but utilities argue will be fairer for low-income ratepayers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Rio Tinto completes $3.3 billion acquisition of Canada’s Turquoise Hill

(Reuters) – Rio Tinto Ltd said on Friday it had completed its long drawn-out acquisition of a 49% stake in Turquoise Hill Resources, giving the world's top iron ore producer a 66% stake in Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi, the world's largest known copper and gold deposit. (Reporting...
104.1 WIKY

Shell and Eneco win right to build large Dutch offshore windfarm

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -A joint venture of Shell and Dutch energy company Eneco has won the right to build an offshore wind farm with a capacity of 756 megawatts (MW) in the North Sea, the Dutch government said on Thursday. The wind farm, located around 50 kilometres (31 miles) west off...
104.1 WIKY

Taiwan central bank eases up on tightening with growth seen slowing

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday for the fourth time this year but eased up on tightening, leaving banks' reserve requirements unchanged, as it again cut its growth forecasts for this year and next on fears of a global slowdown. The...
The Associated Press

World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets. The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices sank nearly...
104.1 WIKY

J.P.Morgan hikes China’s 2023 economic growth estimate

(Reuters) – Analysts at J.P.Morgan on Thursday raised their 2023 growth forecast for China's gross domestic product by 30 basis points to 4.3% as the world's second largest economy reopens from tight COVID restrictions. The brokerage also cut its 2022 economic growth estimate for the country to...
The Associated Press

104.1 WIKY

British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226

ZURICH (Reuters) – British American Tobacco (BAT) is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off 226 workers, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday. "BAT Switzerland confirms that a final decision has been made to transfer cigarette production from Boncourt to...
104.1 WIKY

China vows ‘strong’ counter-measures over Manchester incident

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on...
104.1 WIKY

Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only...

