Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
SBF planned to blame everyone but himself, shows leaked Congress testimony
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, was arrested on Dec 12, a day before he was set to testify before Congress remotely. A copy of his testimony, obtained by Forbes, highlights that the disgraced CEO planned to blame the spectral downfall of his $32 billion empire on everyone but himself.
CoinTelegraph
Sens. Warren and Marshall introduce new money-laundering legislation for crypto
As the cryptosphere focused on the drama unfolding around FTX, United States Senators Elizabeth Warren and Roger Marshall introduced the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2022 on Dec. 14. The seven-page bill would expand the classification of a money service business (MSB), prohibit financial institutions from using technology such as digital asset mixers, and regulate digital asset kiosks, otherwise known as automated teller machines, or ATMs.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Trump's 'Major Announcement' Brings Bannon to the Brink: 'I Can't Do This'
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon said that those responsible for the "major announcement" of $99 Trump superhero-themed NFTs "ought to be fired today."
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda tried to redeem 3,000 wBTC days before bankruptcy: BitGo CEO
Mike Belshe, the CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo has confirmed that Alameda Research attempted to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in the days before FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11. During a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces hosted by decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Belshe confirmed the firm...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda had ‘unfair’ trading advantage, special access to FTX funds: CFTC filing
Court filings continue to shed light on the dubious relationship between FTX and Alameda Research, in which the hedge fund was afforded an “unfair” trading advantage as well as unprecedented access to user holdings on the cryptocurrency exchange. The United States Commodities Futures Trading Commission filed a complaint...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin retraces intraday gains as bears aim to pin BTC price under $18K
On Dec. 14, Bitcoin (BTC) broke above $18,000 for the first time in 34 days, marking a 16.5% gain from the $15,500 low on Nov. 21. The move followed a 3% gain in the S&P 500 futures in three days, which reclaimed the critical 4,000 points support. While BTC price...
CoinTelegraph
Creditor offers Bitcoin miner Core Scientific $72M to avoid bankruptcy
Financial services platform B. Riley has offered Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific $72 million in financing to avoid bankruptcy and preserve value for Core Scientific stakeholders. B. Riley, a top lender to Core Scientific with $42 million in loans currently outstanding, outlined the terms of the financing agreement in a...
CoinTelegraph
New House Financial Services Committee chair wants to delay crypto tax changes
The incoming United States House Financial Services Committee chair, Patrick McHenry, wants the Treasury to delay implementing a section of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that deals with digital assets and tax collection. McHenry sent a letter on Dec. 14 to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with questions and...
CoinTelegraph
Binance exchange daily BTC withdrawals top $500M as CZ says ‘FUD helps us grow’
Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals from largest crypto exchange Binance have passed $500 million in the past 24 hours as its CEO calls out “FUD.”. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows that Binance’s BTC balance decreased by over 30,000 BTC into Dec. 13. CZ: FUD is “thoroughly annoying”
CoinTelegraph
FCA’s incoming chair calls for further crypto regulation
The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recently appointed chair has presented an unfriendly attitude toward cryptocurrencies in a cross-party Treasury select committee meeting. Ashley Alder, who will assume control of the FCA in February, told Treasury members on Dec. 14 that cryptocurrency-related businesses were "deliberately evasive" and suggested...
CoinTelegraph
Can Bitcoin survive a Carrington Event knocking out the grid?
“In a massive solar storm, which would be hugely damaging to a modern economy’s infrastructure, the blockchain parts might well be the only parts that survive.” — Jason Potts. What was the Carrington Event?. In a November 1859 meeting of the Royal Astronomical Society, British astronomer Richard...
CoinTelegraph
The VC-dominated crypto funding model needs a reboot
Does the crypto industry’s funding space need an overhaul? This is one of many questions swirling in the wake of FTX’s downfall: When the prominent exchange collapsed, it left behind a long line of helpless creditors and lenders — including many promising projects dependent on funds promised by Sam Bankman-Fried and company.
CoinTelegraph
Occam DAO shares interest in promising new L1 blockchain, Galactica Network
Dec. 15, 2022 — As part of Occam DAO’s zero-knowledge project, it is set to merge forces with Galactica Network. Occam is a leading DeFi-first, DAO-governed incubator and launchpad on Cardano, Algorand, Near and a number of other layer-1 and layer-2 networks. Its interest in ZK stems from the drawbacks currently seen in decentralized finance, such as the lack of capital efficiency due to the prevalence of Sybil attacks — in such cases, lenders simply can’t trust an anonymous account with anything other than massive overcollateralization, as addresses are too easy to manipulate and duplicate. Especially following the FTX crash, delivering compliance remains a compelling necessity within contemporary Web3, without compromising on user privacy.
CoinTelegraph
Should crypto projects ever negotiate with hackers? Probably
“A highly profitable trading strategy” was how hacker Avraham Eisenberg described his involvement in the Mango Markets exploit that occurred on Oct. 11. By manipulating the price of the decentralized finance protocol’s underlying collateral, MNGO, Eisenberg and his team took out infinite loans that drained $117 million from the Mango Markets Treasury.
CoinTelegraph
How to trade crypto using Wyckoff accumulation theory
On Dec. 2, independent market analyst Stockmoney Lizards said Bitcoin (BTC) had entered the process of bottoming out inside its current $15,500-$18,000 price range, citing Wyckoff Accumulation. Wyckoff Accumulation is a classic technical analysis setup named after Richard Wyckoff, a technical analysis pioneer in the first half of the twentieth...
CoinTelegraph
Stock price for troubled Bitcoin miner Core Scientific surges 200%
Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific’s stock has soared nearly 200% in the past four days, following the positive reception for a Dec. 14 financing proposal from a current creditor that is hoping the firm can avoid bankruptcy. Shares for the embattled miner were sitting just over 13 cents on...
CoinTelegraph
Here is why Bitcoin price gave back all its intraday gains
On Dec. 14, Bitcoin (BTC) price hit a one-month high and saw a brief resurgence in bullish momentum, but a hawkish report by the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell sent BTC to an intraday low at $17,659. Stocks and Bitcoin...
Comments / 0