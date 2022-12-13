Read full article on original website
Missoula begins bidding to remove Sleepy Inn ahead of redevelopment
More than two years after purchasing a dilapidated West Broadway property the City of Missoula is taking steps to redevelop the site.
NBCMontana
Santa flyover returns to Missoula this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa and his reindeer will fly over the Garden City this Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. The Western Montana Santa Flyover was able to put on the event this year thanks to donations from the community.
NBCMontana
Bidding opens for Sleepy Inn teardown in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bidding is now open for a project to tear down the Sleepy Inn in Missoula. The nearly 10,000-square-foot building sits on West Broadway Street. Whoever wins the bid will need to remove asbestos and lead-based paint before tearing it down. The city bought the building in...
Missoula City Council approves Lower Miller Creek subdivision
The Riverfront Trails subdivision proposed for Lower Miller Creek won Missoula City Council approval on Monday night, along with annexation.
NBCMontana
Our Missoula project updates city's growth policy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Our Missoula project kicked off at the fairgrounds on Tuesday night. The initiative will update the city's growth policy and land use code first developed in 2015. The project's goal is to look at the community's key priorities and focus on emerging needs like housing,...
NBCMontana
City Council approves development of 93 acres in Miller Creek
MISSOULA, Mont. — Development will move forward for 176 lots in a controversial subdivision in Missoula. The city council met for 6.5 hours last night, with most of that devoted to discussion on a 93-acre development in the Miller Creek area. In the end, they approved the full subdivision,...
NBCMontana
New Missoula marijuana license to take effect in 2023
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula City Council approved a new type of business license for cannabis that takes effect at the start of 2023. The ordinance will allow the city to track businesses and implement building code changes. It also contains air quality regulations for manufacturing, requiring businesses to...
NBCMontana
Plans for car recycling facility leave neighboring businesses concerned
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Commission wants to gather more information about plans for a new car recycling facility near the airport. The business would be built on vacant land on Whippoorwill Drive, west of Missoula. The applicant said they'd run a clean operation, but in a public...
NBCMontana
House lights up Missoula for the holidays
MISSOULA, Mont. — A home just outside Missoula is lighting up the Garden City for the holidays. The house, located at 4406 Spurgin Road, lights up in sync to music on the radio. People can pull up in their cars and connect to 87.9 to watch the house and...
NBCMontana
Santa joins firefighters in Missoula this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa Claus will come to town this Friday and join Missoula firefighters in handing out candy canes and hot cocoa to children in the Garden City. Santa will make his stop in a fire engine between the YMCA and Russell School starting at 6 p.m. Fire...
NBCMontana
NorthWestern Energy: Missoula power outage repaired
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from NorthWestern Energy say a power outage has been repaired in Missoula. Viewers on the south side of town and at Southgate Mall reported outages, but some spots were restored within a few minutes. At one time, NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed as many as...
Small explosion investigated at Missoula elementary school
A small weekend explosion between two walls at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Missoula school prompted an early-out Monday afternoon.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter sees unprecedented demand; city and county increase funding
As the ripple effects from the pandemic linger on, and as inflation and housing prices continue to soar and as severe winter cold sets in, the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street for homeless community members in Missoula is seeing nearly double the demand the facility saw last winter. The...
NBCMontana
Missoula Police K-9 Zip to get protective vest
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department announced K-9 officer Zip is getting a bullet and stab-protective vest after a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. on Thursday. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has provided nearly 5,000 vests to K-9 officers across the...
TOP SECRET: Santa’s 2022 Flight Plan Over Missoula Released
Back in 2020, a Facebook group was formed with the goal to bring back the annual "Santa Flyover." Something that Missoulians haven't witnessed since 2005. It looks like that tradition will continue for 2022. According to a 2005 article in the Missoulian. Northwest Fresh Tidyman's closed its Missoula store in...
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing
One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
