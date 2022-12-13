Read full article on original website
Construction forces changes on Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge
There will be partial closures in place for the next two days that will affect motorists and pedestrians who use the Beartracks Bridge.
Blockage on I-90 near Beavertail Hill State Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-90 near Beavertail Hill State Park. 3.50 miles west of Beavertail Hill State Park-Exit 130 - Crash in the driving lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice.
Frenchtown officials urge drivers to slow down in winter weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — Frenchtown Rural Fire District is making a plea to motorists after responding to more than a dozen accidents so far in the month of December. Fire officials said they've seen 14 crashes in total, most of which were from speeding in bad weather and from distracted driving.
Plans for car recycling facility leave neighboring businesses concerned
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Commission wants to gather more information about plans for a new car recycling facility near the airport. The business would be built on vacant land on Whippoorwill Drive, west of Missoula. The applicant said they'd run a clean operation, but in a public...
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
Missoula begins bidding to remove Sleepy Inn ahead of redevelopment
More than two years after purchasing a dilapidated West Broadway property the City of Missoula is taking steps to redevelop the site.
NorthWestern Energy: Missoula power outage repaired
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from NorthWestern Energy say a power outage has been repaired in Missoula. Viewers on the south side of town and at Southgate Mall reported outages, but some spots were restored within a few minutes. At one time, NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed as many as...
House lights up Missoula for the holidays
MISSOULA, Mont. — A home just outside Missoula is lighting up the Garden City for the holidays. The house, located at 4406 Spurgin Road, lights up in sync to music on the radio. People can pull up in their cars and connect to 87.9 to watch the house and...
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident fled the scene and...
Small explosion investigated at Missoula elementary school
A small weekend explosion between two walls at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Missoula school prompted an early-out Monday afternoon.
Santa flyover returns to Missoula this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa and his reindeer will fly over the Garden City this Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. The Western Montana Santa Flyover was able to put on the event this year thanks to donations from the community.
Montana Rail Link’s Polar Express returns to Missoula
Some Missoula first grade students were able to hop aboard the Montana Rail Link Polar Express on Wednesday morning.
Missoula City Council approves Lower Miller Creek subdivision
The Riverfront Trails subdivision proposed for Lower Miller Creek won Missoula City Council approval on Monday night, along with annexation.
Santa joins firefighters in Missoula this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa Claus will come to town this Friday and join Missoula firefighters in handing out candy canes and hot cocoa to children in the Garden City. Santa will make his stop in a fire engine between the YMCA and Russell School starting at 6 p.m. Fire...
2 people taken into custody following 'violent offense' in Missoula
Two suspects were taken into custody following what is being called a "violent offense" that happened on Thursday in Missoula.
Woman faces multiple charges after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes Saturday evening in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Clark Street around 6:48 p.m. According to public information officer Lydia Arnold, the...
Our Missoula project updates city's growth policy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Our Missoula project kicked off at the fairgrounds on Tuesday night. The initiative will update the city's growth policy and land use code first developed in 2015. The project's goal is to look at the community's key priorities and focus on emerging needs like housing,...
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
