Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas
Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 7...
NEW: Big spikes in COVID-19 DNA levels show up in Las Vegas, Henderson wastewater samples
As broad measures of COVID-19 showed improvement, a concerning spike shows up in levels of COVID-19 genetic material detected in the wastewater in the City of Las Vegas, along with a bigger spike the previous week in Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
Las Vegas Weekly
Free COVID self-test kits available in Clark County
Free self-test kits for COVID-19 are now available at three new vending machines in Clark County. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has installed the machines at the East Las Vegas Community Center, South Strip Transit Terminal and Fremont Public Health Center. Antigen test kits are provided, which provide results within minutes.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive at around 6 a.m. According to the reports, five unknown vehicles and an unknown person were involved in the collision. The officials...
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
Sewage tests show Clark County COVID transmission at record levels
UNLV's wastewater testing program has identified a spike in viral load that has dwarfed the January Omicron variant surge.
Videos show troopers discussing fatal DUI crash involving Las Vegas liquor store CEO
Videos obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators show troopers investigating and discussing the fatal crash involving the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who police said was driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit before colliding head-on with a pickup truck.
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
2 women identified, charged in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash claiming the lives of 2 toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police announced charges for the women involved in a crash that killed two-year-old Rose Wilmer and three-year-old Taylor Wilmer earlier this week. The two women have been identified as Kaleah Manning, 25, and Raenysa Washington, 23. Police confirmed Manning, the girls’ aunt,...
8newsnow.com
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas podcasters offer reward for information in Idaho college killings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area podcasters and former police are offering a reward for information in the deadly stabbings of four Idaho college students. “The Problem Solver” hosts David Kohlmeier and Danny Minor are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible for killing four University of Idaho students before Thanksgiving. According to police, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead in a home near the campus.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces compensation to man for wrongful incarceration
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced compensation for a man who was wrongfully incarcerated. Luqris Thompson was awarded $351,390.40 for time he spent in prison dating back to 2007. In April of that year, two men, neither of whom were known to Thompson, committed...
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
news3lv.com
Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
81-year-old double-amputee veteran recovers from alleged caregiver fraud
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A double-amputee veteran, once on the brink of homelessness just two weeks ago after his caregiver allegedly stole thousands of dollars from him, has found new shelter for now. 8 News Now exclusively brought viewers the story of Richard Romano in November: an 81-year-old veteran who was evicted from the apartment […]
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
pvtimes.com
Controversial Vegas councilor Michele Fiore applies for vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court
After years of controversy and a failed bid for state office, former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has applied to be a justice of the peace in Pahrump. “I’m exploring all my options and a few community leaders in Pahrump asked me to apply,” Fiore said Friday in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Because of time constraints I had to put a letter of intent forward [Thursday]. I’m looking forward to new challenges in my life and this could be the newest one.”
KTNV
Three injured following six-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road in east Las Vegas, according to Metro police. LVMPD has confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the collision, which has shut down the intersection of Lamb and Bonanza in all directions.
news3lv.com
Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
