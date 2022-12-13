ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas

Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Free COVID self-test kits available in Clark County

Free self-test kits for COVID-19 are now available at three new vending machines in Clark County. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has installed the machines at the East Las Vegas Community Center, South Strip Transit Terminal and Fremont Public Health Center. Antigen test kits are provided, which provide results within minutes.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas podcasters offer reward for information in Idaho college killings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area podcasters and former police are offering a reward for information in the deadly stabbings of four Idaho college students. “The Problem Solver” hosts David Kohlmeier and Danny Minor are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible for killing four University of Idaho students before Thanksgiving. According to police, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead in a home near the campus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces compensation to man for wrongful incarceration

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced compensation for a man who was wrongfully incarcerated. Luqris Thompson was awarded $351,390.40 for time he spent in prison dating back to 2007. In April of that year, two men, neither of whom were known to Thompson, committed...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees

Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Controversial Vegas councilor Michele Fiore applies for vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court

After years of controversy and a failed bid for state office, former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has applied to be a justice of the peace in Pahrump. “I’m exploring all my options and a few community leaders in Pahrump asked me to apply,” Fiore said Friday in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Because of time constraints I had to put a letter of intent forward [Thursday]. I’m looking forward to new challenges in my life and this could be the newest one.”
PAHRUMP, NV
KTNV

Three injured following six-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road in east Las Vegas, according to Metro police. LVMPD has confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the collision, which has shut down the intersection of Lamb and Bonanza in all directions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV

