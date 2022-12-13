ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU student shares his journey as an up-and-coming rapper

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqOZe_0jgWwBfb00

People have been sharing their Spotify Wrapped results all over social media, and showing everyone who their favorite artists were this year. For a Michigan State University student, 1,400 people deemed him number one.

Music has always had a special place in Trey Mullin's heart.

"I have always loved music my whole life," Mullin said.

The MSU junior, who's stage name is Xotrey, is from a small town in Michigan called Carro.

"You'd expect, like people from my town to like, blow up off country music or something like that, like rap is such a foreign thing," Mullin said.

When he came to MSU, he found a second home and a lot of opportunities.

"Within the first month of me moving to East Lansing, I'm in professional studios like this, I'm playing shows, I'm playing events that are happening in the city," Mullin said.

It's also helped him meet other creative people like his producer Lincoln Perry, whose produce name is Elcee.

"I sincerely feel like the music that me and him have made is the best of my career," Perry said.

As roommates, the two share a love for music and turned their common space into a studio.

"We put two of our beds, like both of our beds in our closets, just so we can have that space for a studio," Mullin said. "We wake up and the first thing we see is the studio. It's the last thing we see before we go to bed."

And so far, the two have meshed well together. Perry focuses on the beats making sure the sound is different and catchy.

"I'm actually looking more towards like, video games for a lot of inspiration like soundtracks from like old video games," Perry said.

Mullin's lyrics focuses on his life experiences, and he doesn't shy away from his issues with mental health.

"People ask what inspires my music but like my music inspires me to live," Mullin said. "I write a lot about my own life, and unfortunately, that leads to me writing a lot about depression and like having mental health issues, stuff like that, and everything like surrounding like that lifestyle."

He says everybody that listens is just in for his life journey.

And so far, he's found that a lot of the stuff he's going through others can relate to as well.

"I have more monthly listeners than the population of my entire hometown. And then, I just dropped my new album. And I have the entire population of my hometown times five off of the album by hitting 20,000 monthly listeners after that dropped. There's 4,000 people living in my town, and that, that's crazy," Mullin said.

Crazy but also a dream come true for an up and coming rapper who's just getting started.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Rare disease forms special bond for Charlotte boy

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Like any 11-year-old, Gavin Miller likes watching YouTube, enjoys sports and playing Fortnite. But his life growing up has been anything but easy. Seven years ago, Gavin’s thighbone stopped growing. At just four-years-old, Gavin was diagnosed with a rare disease, Perthes, which affects the blood supply to the ball of the hip joint for unknown reasons, causing the bone to collapse.”
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Passing effects of ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ felt in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Supporters gathered on the White House lawn for a historic moment as the president signs the ‘Respect for Marriage Act.’ Federal protection for LGBTQ and interracial marriages is now in effect and it’s already having an effect here in Mid-Michigan. The organization ‘Lansing Pride’ focuses on being proud of who you […]
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Local chicken business finds permanent home

What started out as a mobile food cart set up outside of Lansing City Hall has grown into a chicken empire, with owner Vicki Ueberroth at the helm. After selling her signature “Vicki Chicken” at various Michigan State University events and catering weddings, open houses and other corporate engagements, her company, Grand Grillin, opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Lansing on Dec. 1.
LANSING, MI
themanchestermirror.com

U-M hospital system to acquire Sparrow Health in latest Michigan merger

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Lansing-based Sparrow Health System is to be absorbed into Michigan Medicine by next summer — a move that hospital leaders say will expand access to specialty medicine in mid-Michigan and put Sparrow on better financial footing, the health systems announced Friday.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Five local school boards targeted by right-wing group

(Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this story misstated the school district's community in New Jersey . It is in Stewartsville.) Laura Choi is a school board member for the Greenwich Township School District in Stewartsville, New Jersey. She’s watched as the state implemented broadly inclusive transgender student-rights policies, added Asian American history studies and adopted a new sex education program.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

‘Shop with a Hero’ brightens holiday season for Jackson elementary students

JACKSON, MI -- There were smiles everywhere as over 45 local heroes helped spread the holiday cheer for nearly 50 students during the annual ‘Shop with a Hero.’. The heroes included Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety officers, Liberty Township firefighters, Michigan Department of Correction officers, Jackson Community Ambulance EMTs, and high school students from East Jackson and Michigan Center. The event was held at Meijer, 3333 E. Michigan Ave., on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Illness closes mid-Michigan school

CARSON CITY, MI — The large number of students missing class due to illness has prompted the Carson City-Crystal Area School District to cancel all classes today and tomorrow. The school distirct is about 45 minutes northwest of Lansing. The Montcalm County school district made the announcement yesterday afternoon...
CARSON CITY, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
JACKSON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy