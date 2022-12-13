Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD students, parents unsure how snow days will be made up
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rough roads and berms that are now barricades can be found across Anchorage, and the snow is now freezing up part of the Anchorage School District’s calendar. Since last Tuesday’s snowfall, ASD has canceled five school days due to inclement weather conditions. In early November,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Thursday; other closures announced
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple Southcentral Alaska school systems and other services have announced closures due to the latest winter storm. The Anchorage School District on Wednesday evening made the call to cancel classes on Thursday. Schools were already closed last week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and again on...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed after 3rd major snowstorm hits the region
Anchorage and Mat-Su Borough schools and state offices are closed Thursday after a third major winter storm this month coated the area with snow overnight. The school closures were announced Wednesday night due to heavy snow and hazardous road conditions. It’s Mat-Su’s fourth straight remote learning day and Anchorage’s fifth snow day in about a week. Both districts also canceled most after-school activities Thursday.
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast December 15, 2022
When directly asked if Eastman was still a current member of the Oath Keepers, Eastman responded that he “believed so”, stating that he has not had any correspondence with the organization in several years. Downtown Anchorage still digging out while business owners wait. Updated: 20 hours ago. Shop...
alaskasnewssource.com
Girdwood residents voice their concerns during Holtan Hills hearing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A continuation from the last regular Assembly meeting was held where many residents came out Tuesday against a Girdwood housing development proposal. The development company CY Investments is requesting 60 acres from Heritage Land Bank to develop single-family and multi-family homes and condos, to be known...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage school officials consider remote learning as winter storms keep students home for 4 days
Monday marks the fourth straight day students in Anchorage have been home from school after a second snowstorm in less than a week battered the city, blocking residents in their driveways and making roads difficult to navigate. A major concern for parents is how the Anchorage School District plans to...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage schools closed Thursday as snowstorm continues
All Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools are closed Thursday. The Anchorage School District and Mat-Su Borough School District announced the closures Wednesday evening, citing heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions. The Anchorage and Mat-Su regions are under winter storm warnings until 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service is calling...
alaskasnewssource.com
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
alaskasnewssource.com
Monday morning snowfall update
Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. The district says it wants to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible but is taking it day by day and in some cases hour by hour. Trial for Wasilla...
alaskapublic.org
Should I shovel my roof? (And answers to 7 other questions on Anchorage’s snowpocalypse)
Anchorage is digging itself out from its third major snowstorm in less than two weeks. Residents are by no means new to snow, but the massive and historic amount of snowfall coating the city is making daily life harder, from delayed services and tricky road conditions, to navigating a massive amount of snow removal and questions like, when should you shovel your roof?
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed, Anchorage schools reopen Tuesday after weekend storm
Mat-Su Borough schools remained closed Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s major snowstorm. Meanwhile, Anchorage schools reopened after four consecutive snow days. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced its second consecutive remote learning day on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions. In the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, schools...
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Key takeaways from Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Permanent Fund dividend of nearly $4,000 might be landing in the pockets of Alaskans next year, according to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget announcement today in Juneau. The administration hopes to use funds to address an array of Alaska’s pressing challenges to bring the state...
alaskasnewssource.com
USO Alaska delivers 3,000 bags to single enlisted service members
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For many new service members stationed on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, it could be their first Christmas away from family members and home. That’s why, with the help of Santa’s little helpers, USO Alaska and donors around Anchorage are sprinkling holiday magic across the base.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Mayor Bronson commits more workers and equipment to snow removal
After a second dump of snow within a week on Alaska’s biggest city, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said additional workers and equipment are supplementing the city’s normal snow removal crews. “Some have suggested that we declare an emergency,” Bronson said during a press briefing on snow removal Monday...
alaskasnewssource.com
No more snow—but it will get cold
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight. Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.
alaskasnewssource.com
Successive winter storms blanket Alaska in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storms are bringing heavy amounts of snow to Alaska on Wednesday night, with winter storm warnings and advisories ongoing. Snowfall amounts for Anchorage are 7 to 14 inches. Snowfall totals are going to be high in the Copper River Basin, near Valdez and Thompson Pass. The storm system has connections to tropical moisture just north of Hawaii and that is prompting the heavy snow event. Once the storm passes, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will mark the return of high pressure.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s back to back (to back?) snowstorm totals pushing city toward December record
Anchorage and other parts of Southcentral are still digging out from — not one, but two — big snowstorms in a week. And there’s more on the way. In that one-week period, the National Weather Service’s official measuring spot on the city’s west side got almost exactly 30 inches of snow, with more reported to the east and on the Anchorage Hillside. That’s about three-quarters of the way to the all-time record for the whole month of December.
alaskapublic.org
Respiratory virus cases are filling hospital beds in Alaska
Respiratory viruses have been threatening hospital capacity in Alaska this winter. Dr. Matt Hirschfeld, a pediatrician with Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, said flu and RSV cases started spiking early this year, in October. “Usually, we don’t see these things start to peak until kind of December, January, February,”...
Delta Discovery
Community pays final respects to unaccompanied veterans
Service members and civilians came together to pay their final respects to five veterans during an unaccompanied funeral service at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 30, 2022. When a veteran of any branch passes away, efforts are taken to locate and identify the family or...
Comments / 0