NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frustration, Relief, After Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter
Prayer preceded the moment supporters of Atatiana Jefferson waited three years for; a moment that was punctuated by pain, anger and disbelief. Several supporters stormed the hall outside the courtroom after the verdict against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean: Guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder.
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction
A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Guilty of Manslaughter: Aaron Dean Faces Up To 20 Years for Atatiana Jefferson's Death
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean faces up to 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. A Tarrant County jury delivered a guilty verdict Thursday afternoon, though not the one sought by prosecutors. After fatally shooting Atatiana...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 6: Jury Continues Deliberating After Hearing Closing Arguments in Murder Trial for Aaron Dean
A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the murder case against Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer charged with fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019. Deliberations began after closing remarks from the prosecution and defense attorneys on Wednesday morning. After more than...
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
Fort Worth Weekly
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
fox4news.com
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Tanner Horner, delivery company that hired him
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Tanner Horner, delivery company that hired him. The father of Athena Strand, the Wise County girl who authorities say was killed by a contracted Fedex driver earlier this month, has filed a lawsuit against Tanner Horner, the man accused of killing her, along with FedEx and the contractor that hired Horner.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie ISD teacher/coach accused of improper relationship with student
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 28-year-old teacher/coach with Grand Prairie ISD has been arrested for reportedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Kenrick Burns has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. The investigation into Burns began on December 4, when Grand Prairie PD detectives...
fox4news.com
4 arrested in connection to Dallas deadly shooting
DALLAS - Four young people are under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas on Friday. Officers were called to the 9300 block of Beck Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police on scene found a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the leg.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Arrested, Accused of Stealing Mail From North Texas Churches
A Houston woman is in custody, accused in several cases of mail thefts from churches in Flower Mound, police say. Flower Mound police on Monday detailed the arrest and investigation into multiple reports of mail thefts and check forgeries made in early November. According to police, an investigation led officers...
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder
A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
irvingweekly.com
Third Man Arrested in Murder of 14-year-old
On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Gregory Ellison is the third suspect jailed in the shooting death of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards. As previously reported, Treveion Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17,...
fox4news.com
Man shot to death in South Dallas home
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in his South Dallas home. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Avenue. They looked outside to see the victim on the ground by his open front door. Dallas police identified the victim...
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Robbery at 12800 Jupiter Road
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this robbery suspect. On October 31, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road. The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect took a woman’s car at gunpoint. The suspect left the location and committed another robbery using the woman’s car.
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
