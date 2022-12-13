Read full article on original website
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
San Jacinto, CA real estate market update
Banning, CA real estate market update
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicide
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City
Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable
The City of La Quinta announced Wednesday the developer of the TALUS La Quinta luxury resort project is retooling the development due to rising labor, materials and interest rate costs to keep the development "economically viable." News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl will have more on the delay tonight at 6:00 p.m. City Manager Jon McMillen The post ‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Progress on ‘generational’ effort to bring commuter rail to city, valley noted at recent meeting
It’s been a few months since we last heard anything about the proposed rail service between parts of the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles, but a recent Palm Springs City Council meeting proved the issue is not far from city officials’ minds. Driving the news: Mayor Lisa Middleton,...
theregistrysocal.com
122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground
ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
1 Person Killed And 11 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In San Bernardino (San Bernardino, CA)
According to the San Bernardino Fire Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in San Bernardino. Officials confirmed that one person died and eleven others were injured in the accident.
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
rctc.org
It’s Open! I-215 Placentia Avenue Interchange in Perris Opens Today
The Point: New interchange in Perris will expand access to work, jobs and improve traffic flow in area. Heading to or from Perris? Starting today, drivers have another option to enter and exit Interstate 215 with the opening of the new Placentia Avenue Interchange. RCTC opened the on-ramps and off-ramps...
Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market update
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Lake Elsinore, California, which is located in Riverside County.
6,500+ Californians who took out student loans from SoCal-based company eligible for some money back
More than 6,500 Californians who took out student loans from an L.A.-based company will be getting some of their money back as part of a lawsuit.
Eastvale, CA real estate market update
Eastvale, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Authorities locate remains of three people in San Bernardino County
Authorities have identified a set of remains belonging to a Nuevo man that was reported missing back in July. Deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Barstow Station were dispatched to a remote area near Kramer Junction back in November, when they located the remains of three different people. After investigation, detectives were able to determine that one set of the human remains was missing person, Enrique Saltos Gallegos. He was initially reported missing back in July. They also believe that the other sets of remains belong to two other people who were reported missing with Gallegos. "Tests are still being conducted on those remains and results have not been confirmed," deputies said in a press release. They have yet to identify a suspect in the investigation, disclosing that they have no additional leads in the case. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact homicide detective B. Chandler at (909) 890-4904.
San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves Bloomington Warehouse Project
Last month, in a polarizing decision, the San Bernardino Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan. Community members and environmental groups opposed to the park are considering legal action to challenge the decision. The Nov. 15 vote permits the developer, Howard Industrial Partners, to...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
knewsradio.com
Deadly Crashes In Thermal
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. Less than one week after 27 year Saul Hernandez Bautista of Coachella was killed in a crash on Airport Boulevard in Thermal, a 61 year old man from Orange County has been killed in a crash in Thermal.
foxla.com
Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
