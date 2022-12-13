ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City

Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable

The City of La Quinta announced Wednesday the developer of the TALUS La Quinta luxury resort project is retooling the development due to rising labor, materials and interest rate costs to keep the development "economically viable." News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl will have more on the delay tonight at 6:00 p.m. City Manager Jon McMillen The post ‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
CORONA, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
rctc.org

It’s Open! I-215 Placentia Avenue Interchange in Perris Opens Today

The Point: New interchange in Perris will expand access to work, jobs and improve traffic flow in area. Heading to or from Perris? Starting today, drivers have another option to enter and exit Interstate 215 with the opening of the new Placentia Avenue Interchange. RCTC opened the on-ramps and off-ramps...
PERRIS, CA
HeySoCal

Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year

Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated

Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Authorities locate remains of three people in San Bernardino County

Authorities have identified a set of remains belonging to a Nuevo man that was reported missing back in July. Deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Barstow Station were dispatched to a remote area near Kramer Junction back in November, when they located the remains of three different people. After investigation, detectives were able to determine that one set of the human remains was missing person, Enrique Saltos Gallegos. He was initially reported missing back in July. They also believe that the other sets of remains belong to two other people who were reported missing with Gallegos. "Tests are still being conducted on those remains and results have not been confirmed," deputies said in a press release. They have yet to identify a suspect in the investigation, disclosing that they have no additional leads in the case. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact homicide detective B. Chandler at (909) 890-4904. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
knewsradio.com

Deadly Crashes In Thermal

Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. Less than one week after 27 year Saul Hernandez Bautista of Coachella was killed in a crash on Airport Boulevard in Thermal, a 61 year old man from Orange County has been killed in a crash in Thermal.
THERMAL, CA
foxla.com

Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit

LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy