Austin, TX

Centre Daily

Ex-Texas Tech Coach, Longhorns Rival Mike Leach Dead at 61

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away on Monday evening at the age of 61 years old. Leach was a pioneer on the offensive side of the football and was known for his innovations in the 'air raid' offense. During his time with...
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

‘Heroic’ waitress rushes to save boy as car barrels into Texas restaurant, owner says

A car barreled through an Italian restaurant in Texas during the dinner rush, and the actions of one of its waitresses helped save a boy from being struck. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gino’s Italian Restaurant in Round Rock, police said. Two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and six others had minor injuries.
ROUND ROCK, TX

