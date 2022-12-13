Read full article on original website
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
AG brings action against Charleston resident engaging in securities fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson brought action against Charleston resident Jonathan E. Ramaci, Elements of Genius, Inc. and it’s subsidiary Wellnest. The Securities Division ordered a cease and desist alleging that Wellnest violated the SC Securities Act by offering and selling unregistered or unqualified...
The School’s Guardian Act to allow certain employees to carry weapon if passed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina senator has pre-filed legislation that would allow designated school employees to carry a weapon. Berkeley County Republican Brian Adams filed The School’s Guardian Act which would allow school boards to designate certain employees as school guardians to carry a weapon in case of an active shooter, but he says not just everyone will be handed a gun.
Man, woman arrested in Thanksgiving Day shooting
South Congaree, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the South Congaree Police Department an argument over the phone lead to a Thanksgiving Day shooting. Investigators say Jakqui Stewart and Lela Sampson are both charged with attempted murder for firing rounds into a home off of Ramblin Rd.
South Carolina smokers spend over $126,000 in their lifetime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Smoking is costing South Carolinians more than their health. According to law firm Weiss & Paarz, smokers in South Carolina spend more than $126,000 on cigarettes in their lifetime. The report says people living in the south spend less than $26 a week on cigarettes, one...
SC residents rank 6th highest for lottery spending
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina has been ranked the sixth state in terms of spending the most money on lottery tickets. According to Lending Tree, data from the US Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis was used to find the state in which American spent the most on lottery tickets.
10 year anniversary of Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today marks 10 years since the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school. On Dec. 14, 2012 a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at the school in Newtown, Connecticut. It took place in a first grade classroom. Since then, a new school has...
Electric vehicle chargers to be installed at S.C. state parks
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is installing electric vehicle at state parks. Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and other state leaders made the announcement today at Dreher Island State Park. Electric vehicle chargers will be installed at 30 state parks by the end of 2023 and the first chargers...
‘Redwood Materials’ to bring largest investment in S.C. history
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Wednesday the Governor’s Office announced the largest economic investment in the state’s history. Officials say Redwood Materials is setting up shop in Berkeley County investing three and a half billion dollars and creating 15-hundred new jobs. Redwood is a producer of battery components...
Dr. Crystal Stapleton elected chair by State Board of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dr. Crystal “Crissie” Stapleton was sworn in as State Board of Education (SBE) chair by outgoing chair Alan Walters during a board meeting on Dec. 13. The SBE also elected Dr. David O’Shields as chair-elect. Dr. Stapleton previously served as a representative for...
Saluda River Basin Council membership application deadline extended
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has extended the deadline to apply for Saluda River Basin Council (RBC) membership to Jan. 3, 2023. Council members are responsible for developing a River Basin Plan in their respective basin. The plan will evaluate existing water supplies and address whether the supply can meet future demand.
$3.5 billion investment, largest in state history, announced with Redwood Materials expansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster announced the largest economic development in state history with the expansion of Redwood Materials in Berkeley County, a $3.5 billion investment. The expansion will create 1,500 new jobs. The company is a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles and...
USDA awards SC businesses $25 million to expand clean energy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding over $25 million in loans and grants to four rural South Carolina businesses. The funds are to expand access to clean energy, lower energy costs, and combat climate change. House Enterprises Inc. in Hardeeville and Bluffton, Hyman Paper Co...
Dominion Energy offering SC businesses incentive to reduce energy costs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy announced a limited-time offer for eligible SC businesses. The incentive aims to help customers reduce energy costs. According to a press release, EnergyWise for Your Business is offering financial incentives and technical assistance to replace aging, inefficient equipment and systems with technologies that are energy-efficient.
