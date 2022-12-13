Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?
There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics Make Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Yonny Hernandez in exchange for cash from the Oakland Athletics, the Dodgers' official Twitter account announced Thursday afternoon.
Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Inks Deal with Rival Dodgers
He'll be right back in Los Angeles next season, but in a different jersey.
Red Sox Reportedly In Contention For Top Remaining Free Agent Pitcher
The Red Sox may nab one of the league's best pitchers
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss a few weeks after hurting shoulder vs. Pacers, per report
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for a few weeks because of the shoulder injury he suffered on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. Curry left the Warriors' 125-119 loss after hurting his shoulder in the third quarter. On the preceding play, Curry...
Rays' Brendan McKay: Back with Rays
McKay (elbow) signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The Rays released McKay in mid-November, though it didn't take long for him to return to the club. He won't pitch at all in 2023 as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery, though the team will hope he can retake the mound with renewed health for the 2024 campaign.
Orioles' Adam Frazier: Heads to Baltimore
The Orioles signed Frazier to a one-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Frazier's poor contract year with the Mariners, in which he posted a career-worst .612 OPS in 156 games, results in a modest free-agent deal. The 31-year-old figures to get regular playing time in Baltimore and plenty of opportunities to return to his 2021 form. In that season he slashed .305/.368/.411 with the Pirates and Padres. Frazier also provides a bit of value on the bases, as he's stolen 21 bases over the last two seasons.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs
Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
Dodgers' Yonny Hernandez: Joins Dodgers organization
The Dodgers acquired Hernandez from the Athletics for cash considerations Thursday. Hernandez was ineffective in 28 plate appearances this past season, managing two singles and a .154 OBP. He struggled in 2021 with the Rangers, too, so he figures to provide organizational depth for the Dodgers.
Dodgers' J.P. Feyereisen: Dealt to Dodgers
The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen (shoulder) from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for a minor-league reliever Jeff Belge, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay recently designated Feyereisen for assignment after the team announced its signing of free-agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but the 29-year-old right-hander will reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he joins his new organization. However, because Feyereisen underwent rotator cuff and labrum cleanup surgery earlier this month and isn't expected to start throwing for another four months, he'll likely be moved to the 60-day injured list before Opening Day with the expectation that he won't be ready to make his Dodgers debut until late August at the earliest. When healthy, the right-hander has been an effective reliever at the MLB level, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.8 K-BB% across 89.2 career innings.
Marlins' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Signs on with Miami
Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Gonzalez was well-traveled in 2022, making brief appearances with the Twins, Brewers and Yankees. He could wind up making some starts for the Marlins in 2023.
Royals' Cody Poteet: Signs minor-league deal with Royals
The Royals (elbow) signed Poteet to a minor-league contract Thursday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Kansas City takes a shot on Poteet, who will miss all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August. With a 3.86 ERA in 12 appearances (two starts) and 28 innings last season, the righty could return to be an effective middle-innings reliever at a cheap price for the Royals once he's recovered.
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal
Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
Reds' Spencer Steer: Extended third base look
The Reds will give Steer an extended look at third base to begin the 2023 season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Steer spent most of his 2022 season, both in the minors and majors, at third base, though he also saw significant time at second base and shortstop during his time in the minors. The Reds seem more committed to Steer, whom they got in the Tyler Mahle trade last season, than they do with Mike Moustakas.
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official
Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: DFA'd by Brewers
Feliciano was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday. Feliciano spent most of his time at Triple-A Nashville in 2022 and slashed .274/.326/.386 with six home runs, 38 RBI, 31 runs and two stolen bases over 77 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Brewers acquired Owen Miller on Wednesday, but Feliciano will likely be a candidate to serve as a non-roster invitee this spring if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Diamondbacks' Ryan Hendrix: Lands with Diamondbacks
Hendrix signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, the pitcher announced. Hendrix posted a 5.85 ERA across 45 relief appearances for the Reds from 2021-22. He'll attempt to win a middle relief gig in spring training.
After MW Title, Fresno State lands 6 commits in 30-hour span
The Fresno State Bulldogs’ 2023 recruiting class doubled from six commitments to 12 in the span of the last 30 hours. The Bulldogs added six commitments - including three tight ends - over the course of Monday and Tuesday. Fresno State hosted 18 recruits on official visits over the...
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
