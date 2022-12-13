Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: History has to wait
Ovechkin picked up an assist Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Stars. He is still looking for his 801st goal which would tie Gordie Howe for second all-time. Ovechkin took a pass from Dylan Strome and quickly fed it to Conor Sheary who was cutting to the net. Sheary took it in his skates, kicked it to his stick and then tucked it past Jake Oettinger. Ovie is on a five-game, 10-point streak (seven goals, three assists) and faces off against the Maple Leafs on Saturday in an effort to make history.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss a few weeks after hurting shoulder vs. Pacers, per report
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for a few weeks because of the shoulder injury he suffered on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. Curry left the Warriors' 125-119 loss after hurting his shoulder in the third quarter. On the preceding play, Curry...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart reveals he left court to vomit during game vs. Lakers
Boston Celtics point guard and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart revealed that he left Tuesday night's overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in order to vomit. Smart, who scored 18 points and was 7-of-17 shooting including a critical 3-pointer in the closing minutes of regulation, has been battling an illness.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Unavailable against Colorado
Okposo (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Luckily for the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), is ready to return and is set to replace Okposo on the fourth line. Buffalo has yet to release an expected timetable for Okposo's recovery.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
CBS Sports
Michael B. Jordan, Golden Knights owner part of group that purchased AFC Bournemouth of Premier League
Actor Michael B. Jordan and Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley now have stakes in an English Premier League club. The Foley-led Black Knight Football Club has purchased AFC Bournemouth, and Jordan is part of the minority ownership group. In the official announcement from Bournemouth, Foley said he wants to...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official
Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but call needs to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Wei-Chieh Huang: Joins new organization
The Pirates selected Huang in the minor-league Rule 5 draft last week. Huang previously made four appearances in the majors with the Rangers in 2019, but he served as pitching depth in the Giants' organization this past season. In 23 appearances (13 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, Huang posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Though he's likely to start the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis, the 29-year-old right-hander could have a clearer path back to the majors in Pittsburgh than he had in San Francisco in 2022.
Comments / 0