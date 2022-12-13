Wilson Elementary requiring masks for rest of week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wilson Elementary recently announced that the school will require its students and staff to wear masks for the remainder of the week due to a rise in illnesses.

The school says it’s experiencing more cases of the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other sicknesses.

On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District is requiring students, staff, and visitors to wear masks at Wilson Elementary until Friday, during school hours. Masks are also encouraged for evening events.

Masks will be available at the school.

The SRHD is requiring masks since it is mandated whenever 20% or more students are not in attendance because of cold and flu-related illnesses. As of Monday, about 30% of students were absent.

Students are encouraged to:

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze or cough

Wear a mask when near others

Use a tissue to wipe or blow your nose and throw away used tissues

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with others

Stay up to date on influenza and COVID-19 vaccines

