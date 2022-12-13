ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Wilson Elementary requiring masks for rest of week

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wilson Elementary recently announced that the school will require its students and staff to wear masks for the remainder of the week due to a rise in illnesses.

The school says it’s experiencing more cases of the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other sicknesses.

On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District is requiring students, staff, and visitors to wear masks at Wilson Elementary until Friday, during school hours. Masks are also encouraged for evening events.

Masks will be available at the school.

The SRHD is requiring masks since it is mandated whenever 20% or more students are not in attendance because of cold and flu-related illnesses. As of Monday, about 30% of students were absent.

Students are encouraged to:

  • Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze or cough
  • Wear a mask when near others
  • Use a tissue to wipe or blow your nose and throw away used tissues
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with others
  • Stay up to date on influenza and COVID-19 vaccines

READ: Flu season is off to a severe start

FJB Ultra MAGA/MEGA
3d ago

Don’t do it! Call your kids in sick. If they lose money they will stop the insanity!

