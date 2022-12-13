Read full article on original website
This ready-to-assemble chair brings a distinctive look to your dining room
Furniture that can be assembled at home has seen a rise in adoption over the past years, in no small thanks to the popularity of minimalist designs from the likes of IKEA. The idea is to allow these products to be shipped more efficiently while offloading the task of assembling the final piece to the owner. While it might be cheaper in terms of shipping and space, there are hidden costs to this system, such as the effort required to put everything together as well as limitations in design because of space requirements when being packaged and transported. These factors might actually be deal-breakers for some homeowners, which is why this wooden dining chair concept is particularly interesting in how it solves almost all those problems by being trivial to assemble while also looking quite unique and appealing.
Huge Berlin aquarium containing 1,500 exotic fish bursts open
An aquarium in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday morning.Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.“In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police said on Twitter.It was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres (46 ft) in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.Emergency services shut a major road next to the complex that leads from Alexanderplatz toward the Brandenburg Gate in...
Gantri’s latest 3D-printed table lamp cleverly combines direct and indirect lighting to illuminate spaces
While the Hula lamp looks just like your everyday bedside tabletop lamp, it’s a clear example of a clever idea, wonderfully implemented to create a light that’s efficient and an instant icon. Designed with a two-way shade and double diffusers, the lamp uses a combination of direct light (shooting upwards) and indirect light (falling downwards) to efficiently light up spaces well without creating any glare to the eye. “Inspired by the ways in which lighting affects well-being, Felix Pottinger created Hula as an answer to the shrinking spaces inevitable to city living”, says Gantri, the maker of the lamp. “The light that flows up through the top of the diffuser, creating an illusion of higher ceilings while the light that comes through the bottom brings a warm glow on any surface.”
These energy efficient petal-shaped desk lamps will occupy minimum space on your cluttered desk
Designed by Koncept co-founders Kenneth Ng and Edmund Ng, the Splitty Pro Gen 2 lamps are a revamped and modified version of the brand’s original Splitty design. The original Splitty lamp design was marked by a flat, gently-curving, petal-like head, which is reminiscent of a water droplet!. Designer: Koncept.
Oddly satisfying LEGO Hourglass actually counts down the time with tiny brick granules
While the internet is obsessed with videos of regular everyday items that are actually made out of cake, there’s a strong, growing subculture of people who feel the same way about LEGO bricks. Meet the LEGO Ideas Forum, an ardent community of hundreds of thousands of LEGO enthusiasts who build, appreciate, and vote for designs made entirely out of LEGO bricks. From semi-functioning Polaroids to actual working flip-clocks, there’s a LEGO build for everything your eye can see. If the fully functional flip-clock wasn’t impressive enough, someone’s actually built a LEGO version of an hourglass that legit works too. Arguably much more tricky to build than a mechanical clock (since that operates on a straightforward array of gears), this hourglass relies on a LEGO transparent chamber that holds actual LEGO brick granules which slide down from the upper vial to the lower vial, counting down time as they succumb to gravity.
A hidden compartment in this tiny bicycle bell lets you place an Apple AirTag to track your bicycle
Outwardly, it looks like your everyday average bicycle bell. However, what most people don’t know is that the AirBell is also a clever anti-theft device for your bicycle. Designed with a tiny hiding space for an Apple AirTag, the AirBell lets you track your bicycle without anyone really knowing. The AirTag helps you locate your bicycle when it’s missing or if you’re lost in a crowded parking lot, or better still, get notified about its location if it ever gets stolen. The AirBell’s universal design means it can attach to any existing bicycle without really any fancy or expensive upgrades, and uses Apple’s state-of-the-art ultrawide-band chip and ‘Find My’ tracking abilities to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your vehicle.
Xiaomi Watch S2 with AMOLED display and circular stainless steel casing is a pretty capable smartwatch
When you’re first to the market with a product, you have a tactical consumer advantage. But you always run the risk of giving birth to fake copies and imitations. When I had a first glimpse of the brand-new Xiaomi Watch S2, it looked almost a rendition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.
Top 10 futuristic footwear designs that sneakerheads will absolutely love
With our hectic lives which pretty much involve us running around all day, the right footwear can make a world of difference. Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, and yes we need to pick ones that do exactly that, BUT, they should also reflect our style statements and represent our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits. However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes. From Balenciaga high-heel sneakers to “decaying” shoes that are made from organic materials – these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
All-natural sustainable washing machine uses river currents to to wash your clothes
It doesn’t need extra water cycles, and it runs entirely without electricity. Meet the Bamboo Washing Machine, a cleverly low-tech appliance that washes your clothes efficiently with zero wastage and emissions. A winner of the Red Dot Design Concept Award, the machine is made entirely from bamboo wood, and plugs right into a shallow riverbed, using river currents to turn the machine’s drum. The water flowing through the machine helps wash dirt off the clothes too, giving you an entirely automated device that runs entirely on its own, using the powers of nature and human ingenuity!
This $266 wireless speaker with two passive radiators will quite literally blow your mind
Although it looks surprisingly like the Devialet Mania that was released just a few months back, the dB1 Doublebass from ub+ actually pre-dates the Mania by almost a year. Launched at the beginning of this year, the dB1 Doublebass looks and feels just like a premium hi-fi audio unit, but with a much more affordable price tag for that premium design. The speaker also packs two 5.2-inch passive radiators on either side that vibrate furiously to create a stunning audiovisual experience, and a whopping 4.5-inch woofer inside its relatively compact, portable design. Measuring smaller than a soccer ball in diameter, the dB1 Doublebass is capable of outshining speakers thrice its size with the ability to push out audio as loud as 90 decibels… and it’s about the same price as the Apple AirPods Pro.
