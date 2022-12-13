Read full article on original website
Polygon
Crisis Core Reunion Seven Wonders of Nibelheim and safe code guide
In Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s a small set of side quests once you arrive in Nibelheim referred to as the Seven Wonders of Nibelheim. A little boy (with an orange interaction marker) in town will talk about the Seven Wonders of Nibelheim and ask you to investigate them for him. You should at least do the First Wonder, as it’s an easy-to-miss summon materia that you’ll want for your DMW.
Polygon
Final Fantasy 7’s mobile beta delayed to summer
Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis — the mobile remake of Final Fantasy 7 and its spinoff chapters — won’t stage a closed beta this year. With about two weeks to go in 2022, the news shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Square Enix had not given any word about the beta until Monday.
Sam Bankman-Fried attended a top Silicon Valley prep school where his senior class prank reportedly included making $100 bills with his face on them called 'Bankmans'
Before Bankman-Fried was accused of facilitating a massive crypto fraud scheme, his face was plastered on fake $100 bills for a school prank.
Henry Cavill's next move could be Amazon's 'Warhammer 40,000' series after being dropped as Superman and leaving 'The Witcher'
Former Superman star Henry Cavill is a keen "Warhammer 40,000" player, and he's reportedly close to working on a series adaptation for Amazon.
Polygon
Traveling through time to see future Pokémon, with Mr. Boop creator Alec Robbins
As part of Polygon’s The Next 10 special issue looking at the future of games and entertainment, we asked Mr. Boop creator Alec Robbins to imagine what various Pokémon will look like in 10 years. He did us one better, traveling to the future to discover exactly what they will look like, then traveling back to report on what he saw. Or what he remembers he saw. You’ll see. Robbins is currently working as a narrative director at Squanch Games, the studio behind comedic first-person shooter High on Life.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Spheal be shiny?
For Dec. 13, 2022, Spheal will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Spheal can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Spheal was actually the focus of a Community Day event many moons ago. It’s not really great as a PvE Pokémon, but Walreign does great in several of the PvP leagues, making it worth investing in (if you like PvP). Otherwise, Spheal and its evolutions are just a great shiny to collect.
Polygon
Fire Emblem Engage’s Somniel looks like an even more fun version of Garreg Mach
Fire Emblem Engage is just around the corner, set to launch Jan. 20. And on Thursday a trailer introduced the new hangout spot where you and your allies will spend downtime between battles: Somniel, a verdant floating fortress. In the trailer, the main character — with an enormous mane of Colgate-ass red and blue hair — runs through Somniel’s lush layout, showing off fun activities. Just like in previous Fire Emblem installments, this one promises fun shenanigans like Wyvern flying, shopping for cute outfits, getting your fortune read — and of course classic bonding activities like sharing meals and going fishing.
Polygon
Nintendo just released its version of Spotify Wrapped
The year 2022 is coming to a close and now it’s time to indulge in a new, but popular end-of-year ritual: Dissecting the amount of time you’ve spent playing games on your Nintendo Switch. Starting Tuesday, players can access their “Nintendo Year in Review 2022,” which provides a detailed breakdown of what games they played on their Switch, and for how long.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Winter Holiday Part 1’ event, Timed Research guide
Pokémon Go’s first holiday season event, “Winter Holiday Part 1,” has launched. It’ll run from Dec. 15-23. The event introduces Mega Glalie to the game, as well as Bergmite’s shiny form. Many holiday costumed Pokémon from previous years’ holiday events have also returned, so you can grab them throughout the event to flesh out your collection.
Polygon
The next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon
The next Tomb Raider game in development at Crystal Dynamics will be published by Amazon Games. The untitled follow-up to 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be a multiplatform game that’s described as a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb Raider series.”
Polygon
How to get the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic bow and its catalyst in Destiny 2
Like most of Destiny 2’s dungeons, the new Spire of the Watcher from Season of the Seraph adds a special new Exotic to the game. The Hierarchy of Needs Exotic bow is an explosive, massive weapon capable of clearing out hordes of enemies at once. It’s also a random drop from the dungeon’s final boss. However, you can improve your chances for the bow by completing some dungeon-related Triumphs.
Polygon
The best board games that we played in 2022
Things felt blissfully normal this year in the land of board gaming, with groups the world over beginning to regularly gather together in person around the table once more. A load of new games finally cleared customs and made their way into the hands of eager fans. As a bonus, the annual convention circuit was back in full swing with near normal attendance at marquee events such as Gen Con and Essen Spiel. It all added up to a bumper crop of new board games.
Polygon
How to check the Cozy Lodge for a slice of pizza in Fortnite
One of the Fortnite weekly quests for Chapter 4 Season 1 requires you to “check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza” three times for a chunk of XP. You can only find one slice of pizza a day, and this quest will go away on Dec. 20, when the next rotation of weekly quests will roll in.
Polygon
Everything new in the Witcher 3 Next Gen update
Anyone who owns The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt has just gotten an update to version 4.0 (the Nintendo Switch update is coming soon). There’s a lot new in this update, from graphical improvements, tweaks to address some quality of life issues, nods to the Netflix series, and even a new quest.
Polygon
Where to find the Witcher 3 next-gen update’s kickass new armor
The Witcher 3’s ballyhooed next gen update adds two new sets of gear: the Dol Blathanna and White Tiger of the West sets. Both include swords and armor, and are included free with the update, but they don’t show up in your inventory automatically. Here’s how to unlock the new armor — and where to find it.
Polygon
Warcraft veteran Chris Metzen returns to Blizzard to help with WoW
Chris Metzen js returning to Blizzard Entertainment to work on World of Warcraft, Warcraft general manager John Hight announced Thursday. Metzen was one of the lead creatives on the Warcraft franchise, penning much of the lore and world-building behind the original real-time strategy games. Metzen continued to helm creative projects throughout World of Warcraft until his retirement in 2016 as senior vice president for story and franchise development.
Polygon
Destiny 2: Spire of the Watcher loot table and rolls guide
Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon that Bungie released with Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. It brings back two Seventh Seraph weapons and adds some new ones for you to collect. Some of the new weapons are standouts that you should keep an eye out for, specifically the scout rifle Long Arm and the grenade launcher Wilderflight, a brand-new archetype of grenade launcher that shoots two grenades per shot.
Polygon
How to make High On Life’s irritating gun shut up for one damn second
In High On Life, your gun-slash-sidekick Kenny provides a running commentary on, well, everything. He and his fellow Gatlians are constantly chiming in during combat. Or while you’re walking around. Or just whenever. Between your gun, enemies, advertisements, and NPCs, it can be pretty overwhelming. In this High On...
Polygon
World of Warcraft’s new trading post sounds like a reverse battle pass
World of Warcraft is setting up a “Trading Post” full of in-game cosmetics, and from the description it sounds like a nice alternative to the usual battle pass model seen in so many other (and younger) games today. That’s partly because there’s no call to spend real money...
Polygon
Call of Duty’s midseason update adds ATV soccer shenanigans
The Call of Duty franchise has two active games: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Both games will receive a midseason update on Dec. 14, along with double experience and weapon experience across all platforms. Most intriguingly, a new gameplay mode looks like a Call of Duty take on Rocket League.
