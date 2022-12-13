Read full article on original website
Final Fantasy 7’s mobile beta delayed to summer
Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis — the mobile remake of Final Fantasy 7 and its spinoff chapters — won’t stage a closed beta this year. With about two weeks to go in 2022, the news shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Square Enix had not given any word about the beta until Monday.
Amazon agrees deal with Games Workshop to create Warhammer TV series
Amazon has struck a deal with the high street games chain Games Workshop to create a series based on its hit franchise Warhammer, the science-fiction fantasy miniature war game, potentially featuring the former Superman star Henry Cavill. The London-listed Games Workshop, which has a £2.7bn market value and runs about...
Nintendo just released its version of Spotify Wrapped
The year 2022 is coming to a close and now it’s time to indulge in a new, but popular end-of-year ritual: Dissecting the amount of time you’ve spent playing games on your Nintendo Switch. Starting Tuesday, players can access their “Nintendo Year in Review 2022,” which provides a detailed breakdown of what games they played on their Switch, and for how long.
Fire Emblem Engage’s Somniel looks like an even more fun version of Garreg Mach
Fire Emblem Engage is just around the corner, set to launch Jan. 20. And on Thursday a trailer introduced the new hangout spot where you and your allies will spend downtime between battles: Somniel, a verdant floating fortress. In the trailer, the main character — with an enormous mane of Colgate-ass red and blue hair — runs through Somniel’s lush layout, showing off fun activities. Just like in previous Fire Emblem installments, this one promises fun shenanigans like Wyvern flying, shopping for cute outfits, getting your fortune read — and of course classic bonding activities like sharing meals and going fishing.
Traveling through time to see future Pokémon, with Mr. Boop creator Alec Robbins
As part of Polygon’s The Next 10 special issue looking at the future of games and entertainment, we asked Mr. Boop creator Alec Robbins to imagine what various Pokémon will look like in 10 years. He did us one better, traveling to the future to discover exactly what they will look like, then traveling back to report on what he saw. Or what he remembers he saw. You’ll see. Robbins is currently working as a narrative director at Squanch Games, the studio behind comedic first-person shooter High on Life.
Why you should play The Witcher 3 on the hardest difficulty
If you have never played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt before and have been tempted to do so by the new “next-gen” version — congratulations, I envy you — you’re in for a treat. You may ignore this post and enjoy this glorious, humane epic at the difficulty of your choosing (Story and Sword should do you just fine).
The next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon
The next Tomb Raider game in development at Crystal Dynamics will be published by Amazon Games. The untitled follow-up to 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be a multiplatform game that’s described as a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb Raider series.”
PlayStation’s year in review shows you how you spent 2022
And as Nintendo gave its users their 2022 summary of favorite games and the hours spent with them, Sony also launched PlayStation’s 2022 Wrap-Up on Tuesday, spotlighting the moments and memories made on the console during our most recent orbit of the sun. Like previous year-in-PlayStation summaries, this one...
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Spheal be shiny?
For Dec. 13, 2022, Spheal will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Spheal can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Spheal was actually the focus of a Community Day event many moons ago. It’s not really great as a PvE Pokémon, but Walreign does great in several of the PvP leagues, making it worth investing in (if you like PvP). Otherwise, Spheal and its evolutions are just a great shiny to collect.
Polygon’s merch store relaunches to celebrate our first 10 years
Let’s say you love visiting Polygon for our reviews, or maybe our guides, or our video content or original reporting. And let’s say you wanted to show how much you dig our stuff in some sort of fashion-forward way. You could make yourself a giant polygonal suit of armor out of paper mache or you could go a much easier route and snag something from our newly relaunched merch store!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is free to play this weekend
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is opening its gates and allowing players to sample the shooter for five days. From Dec. 15 through Dec. 19, the 6v6 Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed game modes will be available, both in first and third-person. It’s a good way to test the game out and see whether it’s your cup of tea — or just spend the weekend fighting across maps like Shipment, Farm 18, and El Asilo.
Warcraft veteran Chris Metzen returns to Blizzard to help with WoW
Chris Metzen js returning to Blizzard Entertainment to work on World of Warcraft, Warcraft general manager John Hight announced Thursday. Metzen was one of the lead creatives on the Warcraft franchise, penning much of the lore and world-building behind the original real-time strategy games. Metzen continued to helm creative projects throughout World of Warcraft until his retirement in 2016 as senior vice president for story and franchise development.
Where to find the Witcher 3 next-gen update’s kickass new armor
The Witcher 3’s ballyhooed next gen update adds two new sets of gear: the Dol Blathanna and White Tiger of the West sets. Both include swords and armor, and are included free with the update, but they don’t show up in your inventory automatically. Here’s how to unlock the new armor — and where to find it.
Destiny 2: Spire of the Watcher loot table and rolls guide
Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon that Bungie released with Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. It brings back two Seventh Seraph weapons and adds some new ones for you to collect. Some of the new weapons are standouts that you should keep an eye out for, specifically the scout rifle Long Arm and the grenade launcher Wilderflight, a brand-new archetype of grenade launcher that shoots two grenades per shot.
World of Warcraft’s new trading post sounds like a reverse battle pass
World of Warcraft is setting up a “Trading Post” full of in-game cosmetics, and from the description it sounds like a nice alternative to the usual battle pass model seen in so many other (and younger) games today. That’s partly because there’s no call to spend real money...
Epic Games is taking a bunch of Rock Band and Unreal Tournament games offline
Epic Games announced Wednesday that it’s shutting off “out-of-date online services and servers” for older games. The first three Rock Band games will have online servers shut off on Jan. 24, alongside servers for Unreal Gold, Unreal Tournament 3, and plenty more. Epic Games said it’s looking to “solely support Epic Online Services with its unified friends system, voice chat features, parental controls, and parental verification features.”
Starfield’s quests will take a page from Skyrim, not Fallout 4
Good news for Starfield’s aspiring completionists: One faction’s quest line will not lock them out of participating in another’s. This was not the case in Bethesda Game Studios’ last mainline role-playing game, Fallout 4, where the player was forced to commit to one of four alliances in order to move the game’s main narrative to a conclusion.
Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event goes live with new skins, classic modes
Blizzard Entertainment’s annual holiday seasonal event for Overwatch 2, Winter Wonderland, is now live, bringing back a trio of wintry arcade modes and welcoming a fresh batch of themed cosmetics. Players can get at least one of those for free: Brigitte’s Ice Queen skin, which can be earned by completing challenges in Winter Wonderland game modes.
