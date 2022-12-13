Read full article on original website
Polygon
Final Fantasy 7’s mobile beta delayed to summer
Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis — the mobile remake of Final Fantasy 7 and its spinoff chapters — won’t stage a closed beta this year. With about two weeks to go in 2022, the news shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Square Enix had not given any word about the beta until Monday.
Could The Witcher 3’s newest Cyberpunk 2077 easter egg solve its greatest mystery?
Detective Geralt might have found a critical clue in the game’s newest update.
netflixjunkie.com
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
Polygon
How to get the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic bow and its catalyst in Destiny 2
Like most of Destiny 2’s dungeons, the new Spire of the Watcher from Season of the Seraph adds a special new Exotic to the game. The Hierarchy of Needs Exotic bow is an explosive, massive weapon capable of clearing out hordes of enemies at once. It’s also a random drop from the dungeon’s final boss. However, you can improve your chances for the bow by completing some dungeon-related Triumphs.
Polygon
Traveling through time to see future Pokémon, with Mr. Boop creator Alec Robbins
As part of Polygon’s The Next 10 special issue looking at the future of games and entertainment, we asked Mr. Boop creator Alec Robbins to imagine what various Pokémon will look like in 10 years. He did us one better, traveling to the future to discover exactly what they will look like, then traveling back to report on what he saw. Or what he remembers he saw. You’ll see. Robbins is currently working as a narrative director at Squanch Games, the studio behind comedic first-person shooter High on Life.
Polygon
Battles have gone badly before in Dimension 20, but not like this
This year, Brennan Lee Mulligan has been involved with some of the most vivid experimentation in Dungeons & Dragons actual play, from helming a landmark tragedy for Critical Role’s Exandria Unlimited: Calamity to crafting a Byronic Bugbear for Dimension 20’s own Fey Regency rom-com A Court of Fey & Flowers. As the year closes, Mulligan is trying his hand at horror with Neverafter, a 20-episode main campaign with “Intrepid Heroes” Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson.
Polygon
Fire Emblem Engage’s Somniel looks like an even more fun version of Garreg Mach
Fire Emblem Engage is just around the corner, set to launch Jan. 20. And on Thursday a trailer introduced the new hangout spot where you and your allies will spend downtime between battles: Somniel, a verdant floating fortress. In the trailer, the main character — with an enormous mane of Colgate-ass red and blue hair — runs through Somniel’s lush layout, showing off fun activities. Just like in previous Fire Emblem installments, this one promises fun shenanigans like Wyvern flying, shopping for cute outfits, getting your fortune read — and of course classic bonding activities like sharing meals and going fishing.
Polygon
Nintendo just released its version of Spotify Wrapped
The year 2022 is coming to a close and now it’s time to indulge in a new, but popular end-of-year ritual: Dissecting the amount of time you’ve spent playing games on your Nintendo Switch. Starting Tuesday, players can access their “Nintendo Year in Review 2022,” which provides a detailed breakdown of what games they played on their Switch, and for how long.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Winter Holiday Part 1’ event, Timed Research guide
Pokémon Go’s first holiday season event, “Winter Holiday Part 1,” has launched. It’ll run from Dec. 15-23. The event introduces Mega Glalie to the game, as well as Bergmite’s shiny form. Many holiday costumed Pokémon from previous years’ holiday events have also returned, so you can grab them throughout the event to flesh out your collection.
Polygon
The next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon
The next Tomb Raider game in development at Crystal Dynamics will be published by Amazon Games. The untitled follow-up to 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be a multiplatform game that’s described as a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb Raider series.”
Polygon
The best moments to pee during Avatar: The Way of Water, ranked
Everything about Avatar: The Way of Water is stacked against our bladders. For one thing, the movie is more than three hours long — that is a lot of movie. And for another, it’s all about water. It is a very wet movie, with flowing water and splashing water and running water. And as you sip your giant multiplex-upsized soda, you might find that water coursing through you.
Polygon
The Avatar games are canon, but won’t share any story with the Avatar movies
With Avatar: The Way of Water — the long-delayed sequel to James Cameron’s groundbreaking 2009 movie Avatar — finally hitting theaters, fans may be wondering how the new wave of tie-ins and spinoffs might tie into the promised five-movie series, three of which have already reportedly been shot.
Polygon
Death Stranding film announced, will be the first ‘strand type’ movie
Death Stranding creator and serial face collector Hideo Kojima once said his game belonged to a genre of its own, the world’s first “strand” game. A film adaptation would, by the transitive property, then be the first “strand” film. Behold history as it is made: Death Stranding is going to become a movie, the first of its kind, even if no one can really say what that means yet.
Polygon
Where to find the Witcher 3 next-gen update’s kickass new armor
The Witcher 3’s ballyhooed next gen update adds two new sets of gear: the Dol Blathanna and White Tiger of the West sets. Both include swords and armor, and are included free with the update, but they don’t show up in your inventory automatically. Here’s how to unlock the new armor — and where to find it.
Polygon
Destiny 2: Spire of the Watcher loot table and rolls guide
Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon that Bungie released with Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. It brings back two Seventh Seraph weapons and adds some new ones for you to collect. Some of the new weapons are standouts that you should keep an eye out for, specifically the scout rifle Long Arm and the grenade launcher Wilderflight, a brand-new archetype of grenade launcher that shoots two grenades per shot.
Polygon
GTA Online’s new update adds trippy drugs and cool friends
Los Santos, the crime city that serves as a playground for players in Grand Theft Auto Online, is facing a tumultuous drug war led by a hodge podge crew of criminal up-and-comers. Los Santos Drug Wars is the first chapter in an ongoing story in GTA Online, and players will meet new, interesting friends and go on six story missions. It’s live now.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Spheal be shiny?
For Dec. 13, 2022, Spheal will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Spheal can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Spheal was actually the focus of a Community Day event many moons ago. It’s not really great as a PvE Pokémon, but Walreign does great in several of the PvP leagues, making it worth investing in (if you like PvP). Otherwise, Spheal and its evolutions are just a great shiny to collect.
Polygon
Everything new in the Witcher 3 Next Gen update
Anyone who owns The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt has just gotten an update to version 4.0 (the Nintendo Switch update is coming soon). There’s a lot new in this update, from graphical improvements, tweaks to address some quality of life issues, nods to the Netflix series, and even a new quest.
Polygon
At least Disney’s National Treasure TV show gets the escape rooms right
Let’s get this out of the way: Disney Plus’ new series National Treasure: Edge of History is not the successor to National Treasure anyone hoped for. It’s not even really stepping to National Treasure: Book of Secrets, the sequel that doesn’t involve stealing historical documents (but does involve some light kidnapping of the president).
Polygon
The best board games that we played in 2022
Things felt blissfully normal this year in the land of board gaming, with groups the world over beginning to regularly gather together in person around the table once more. A load of new games finally cleared customs and made their way into the hands of eager fans. As a bonus, the annual convention circuit was back in full swing with near normal attendance at marquee events such as Gen Con and Essen Spiel. It all added up to a bumper crop of new board games.
