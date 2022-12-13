ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Candice Warner eschews bodyguard offer for Test matches amid safety concerns

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McflQ_0jgWtPok00
Candice Warner and her husband David at the Australian Open tennis tournament earlier this year.

Candice Warner says Cricket Australia’s offer of extra security at Test matches is important for the safety of her three daughters and families of all players. Warner revealed on Monday she was abused by a member of the crowd in Adelaide last week while walking to meet her husband and Australian opener David in the players’ area.

The incident prompted her to confront a group of men while she had two of her daughters, aged three and eight, with her. CA have since contacted her offering extra security at the remaining three Tests of the summer, against South Africa.

Warner has opted not to have physical security surround her, but instead has been given a number to call if any further abuse is directed at her.

“I just said, ‘Look it’s unnecessary, I don’t need an escort. I’m very independent and I can stick up for myself’,” she told Triple M Summer Breakfast. “But it’s more about the safety of all the players and their partners and families, and just everyone in general. As a mum of three daughters, their safety is paramount.”

Warner stressed she was not receiving special treatment and that the abuse had not centred around her husband David.

“I have a phone number I can call, as can everyone else,” Warner said. “It’s not just a phone number for me or the Warners. This was a personal attack on me. It’s got nothing to do with Dave, it’s about my past and about me.”

Saturday’s first Test at the Gabba will be the two teams’ first red ball match since Australia’s 2018 tour of South Africa, where Mrs Warner was the subject of concerted crowd abuse which drew widespread media attention.

Two Cricket South Africa officials who posed for a photo with fans who targeted the former ironwoman in Port Elizabeth were suspended. Warner admitted she was nervous about the prospect of a repeat of 2018.

“It does concern me, it does make me a little nervous,” she said. “But I am sure being in Australia that won’t happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rehan Ahmed to become England’s youngest ever men’s Test debutant

As one international career comes to an end in Karachi, another dawns, with Pakistan’s Azhar Ali announcing the series finale will be his final appearance, if selected, and England confirming a much-anticipated debut for 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed. Ahmed first, one of two changes to the England side that took...
The Guardian

Bowling shootout looms as same but different Australia and South Africa renew Test rivalry

As far as rematches go, this is less spicy than it might have been. Originally, Steve Smith and David Warner were due to go back to South Africa for a Test series in early 2021, returning to the scene of the ill-tempered and ill-fated 2018 tour that saw them both banned for a year. Instead the trip ended up being a pandemic casualty, so the first Test meeting between the sides – 18 months later on Australian soil – does dull the immediacy of the associations with times past, even if the sandpaper story is bubbling away again thanks to Warner’s abandoned efforts to have his lifetime leadership ban overturned.
The Independent

Prince William ‘screamed and shouted’ at ‘terrified’ Harry during emergency meeting called by Queen

The Duke of Sussex has said that Prince William "screamed and shouted" at him during an emergency meeting between senior members of the royal family at Sandringham in 2020.In the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix, Prince Harry says that an urgent meeting was called by Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the couple's royal duties going forward.Harry told the documentary: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."Sign up to our newsletters.
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: Argentina v France will provide subplots aplenty

Lisandro Martínez v Raphaël Varane, Leandro Paredes v Adrien Rabiot, Cristian Romero v Hugo Lloris and Nahuel Molina v Antoine Griezmann. These are subplots we can look forward to when Argentina face France in the final on Sunday. While everyone is thinking about Lionel Messi v Kylian Mbappé, there are plenty of clubmates preparing to do battle for the right to be champions of the planet, the entire planet.
The Guardian

King of Thailand’s eldest daughter hospitalised due to heart problem

The eldest child of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has been hospitalised due to a heart problem and her condition has stabilised to a certain level, the royal palace said. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, was taken ill after losing consciousness early on Wednesday in north-eastern Nakhon Ratchasima province and was treated...
The Guardian

The Guardian

533K+
Followers
121K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy