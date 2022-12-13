In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lizzo responded to the “hurtful” suggestion that she writes music for white people. “[It’s] very hurtful,” said Lizzo, as seen in the clip above after Stern noted that she discussed the criticism in her recent HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo. “Only because I am a Black woman, and I feel like it really challenges my identity and who I am, and diminishes that — which I think is really hurtful. And then, on the other end, it's like, I'm making funky, soulful, feel-good music that is so similar to a lot of Black music, that was made for Black people in the '70s and '80s."

13 HOURS AGO