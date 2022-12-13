Read full article on original website
Complex
The Best Canadian Albums of 2022
The friendly competition between former pals Drake and The Weeknd was as hot as ever in 2022. Both had busy years, with three major releases between the two of them. More than a decade into their respective careers they’ve never been bigger, but Canadian music had many more artists to celebrate in 2022. Canadian music captured hearts at home and gained fans abroad.
TODAY.com
Late singer Lalo Rodríguez is remembered as a 'virtuoso' who uplifted salsa music
Puerto Rican singer and musician Lalo Rodríguez, best known for his salsa megahit “Ven devórame otra vez“ (Come devour me again) has died. His body was found in the parking lot of a public housing project in his hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico, on Dec. 13, police said. He was 64.
netflixjunkie.com
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
Complex
Little Simz’s ‘NO THANK YOU’ LP Is An Essential Listen
The plaudits and awards are still technically rolling in for Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and honestly, we were content with letting it roll a little longer and continuing to digest it, but then last week, Simbi took to her socials to make the shock announcement that not only had she been working on a new album, but also that she would be releasing it within the week. That day has now come and late last night her latest tome, NO THANK YOU, hit streaming services.
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
Complex
Stream The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” From ‘Avatar 2’ Soundtrack
The Weeknd caps off a banner year with new music. Weeks after concluding the first leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, the Grammy-winning singer returned Thursday with “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. The Weeknd teased the song earlier this month on social media, dropping a visual that included key scenes from the upcoming sequel.
4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue
Four people have been hospitalized in critical condition after a suspected crush at a London concert venue
Complex
Kendrick Lamar Announced as Headliner for Osheaga Festival 2023
Montreal’s Osheaga Festival is returning next Aug. 4-6, and today they announced that Kendrick Lamar will headline their 2023 edition. The other two headliners for Osheaga 16th edition are Australian group Rüfüs Du Sol and American star Billie Eilish. Rüfüs Du Sol will conclude the festival’s first...
Complex
Drew Jeeezy, Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Choreographer, Talks ‘Crazy Experience’ Appearing in Viral Video
If you’ve seen Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” video that dropped last month, there’s no denying how infectious the dance at the forefront is. Prior to the video dropping, the song was taking on a life of its own, greatly due to a viral dance craze created by TikToker Drew Jeeezy.
Complex
Premiere: Shadez The Misfit Considers The Events And Experiences That Shaped Him In “South-Side Solace” Visual
South London’s Shadez The Misfit is back with a brand new single, “South-Side Solace”, and it marks a bit of a landmark moment in the artist’s life. The last few years have been pretty transformative for Shadez. He’s one of his recent single, “2B3”, was used for the backdrop for Barack Obama’s segment in a YouTube original film called Black Renaissance, he’s been working closely with artists like BERWYN, and it wasn’t that long ago that he became a father. On top of all that, he’s just about to release a new project, South Side Raised Me Father God Changed Me, an ambitious audio-visual project that “South-Side Solace” is lifted from.
Complex
Lil Durk Unleashes OTF Compilation Album ‘Loyal Bros 2’
Lil Durk refuses to lose momentum. Just days after releasing the “Hanging With Wolves” video, the Chicago-born rapper returned with the OTF compilation album Loyal Bros 2. The project arrives nearly two years after the original installment, which saw Smurk and his rap collective joining forces with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee, and more.
Complex
Children Of Zeus, Alfa Mist, Yazmin Lacey, Kelis & More Confirmed For ‘Cross The Tracks’ Festival 2023
We may be hunkering down to keep warm and get ready for Christmas and New Year, but it’s also a good time to start looking ahead and gearing up for some of the events that are already starting to fill the calendar. One such event is Cross The Tracks,...
Complex
Lizzo Addresses ‘Hurtful’ Suggestions She Makes Music for White People
In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lizzo responded to the “hurtful” suggestion that she writes music for white people. “[It’s] very hurtful,” said Lizzo, as seen in the clip above after Stern noted that she discussed the criticism in her recent HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo. “Only because I am a Black woman, and I feel like it really challenges my identity and who I am, and diminishes that — which I think is really hurtful. And then, on the other end, it's like, I'm making funky, soulful, feel-good music that is so similar to a lot of Black music, that was made for Black people in the '70s and '80s."
Complex
‘Tell Me Everything’ Is ITVX’s New Must-See Teen Drama
The small towns of Britain are often overshadowed by the hectic nature of its large cities, despite the fact life is happening everywhere. In the small town of Welwyn Garden City, however, ITVX’s new teen drama—Tell Me Everything—finds its origin and setting. Created by Mark O’Sullivan, the show serves as a compilation of ideas stemming from Mark’s past growing up in this town, including channelled moments of his own upbringing and a wave of realities ever present in the lives of today’s youth.
Complex
Digital Wearables Brand MNTGE Launches Program for Rare Vintage Pieces and More
MNTGE—a digital wearables brand founded Nick Adler, Sean Wotherspoon, and Brennan Russo—has rolled its new MNTGE Pass program. In short, the pass gives holders a shot at exclusive collections, entrance to a token-protected Discord community, and a change at bagging some truly unique vintage pieces. Additionally, MNTGE Pass holders will have exclusive opportunities to attend special real-world events and more, all under the MNTGE umbrella that’s described as being aimed at bringing to life a combination of “clout, collections, and relationships with Web3 and blockchain technology.”
Warrior Nun Cancelled After 2 Seasons
Warrior Nun‘s fight is over. Netflix has canceled the fantasy series after just two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. The cancellation news comes less than a week after Warrior Nun — with the release of its second season — landed on Nielsen’s latest U.S. streaming ranking of streaming originals. With just four days of eligibility for Season 2, Warrior Nun made its chart debut at No. 4, (distantly) trailing Manifest, The Crown and Love Is Blind. Creator and showrunner Simon Barry posted his reaction to the show’s cancellation on Twitter, thanking the fans for all their love and support. Read his...
