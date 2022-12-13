ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Braedyn Moore of Badin, former UC Bearcats commit, follows Luke Fickell to Wisconsin

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Braedyn Moore, a Class of 2023 receiver and defensive back from Badin High School who previously committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats, announced Monday via Twitter that he'll follow former UC and current Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell to Madison.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Moore, recruited by UC to play safety, reopened his recruitment late last month after Fickell's departure.

As a senior, Moore helped Badin reach the state semifinals with 79 catches for 1,039 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He ran for 183 yards with two rushing TDs.

On defense, Moore had 45 tackles and four interceptions and was named Div. III first-team all-state at defensive back.

Another Class of 2023 defensive back who had committed to UC, Daeh McCullough, announced Monday that he's joining his brother, Dasan, at Oklahoma.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

