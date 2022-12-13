ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kersgieter, Franklin lead Jayhawks to 7th straight blowout victory over Shockers

By Andy Mitts
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VujbK_0jgWtH0A00

Kansas used a big third quarter to pull away from the Shockers and remain undefeated.

On Sunday, the Kansas Jayhawks did something that hasn't been accomplished by the program in over 40 years. With their 72-52 win over the Wichita State Shockers, they won a game for the seventh straight time by a margin of 20 or more. The last time that happened was in 1980.

Once again, the Jayhawks used big shooting nights from a senior duo to run away with this game. This time, it was seniors Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter, who led all scorers with 16 points each. They set the tone early with some big points in the first quarter, and then put the game away with a big push in the 3rd quarter.

Early in the game, it was worth considering how much of a hangover the Jayhawks would have from the huge road victory in Arizona . Senior center Taiyanna Jackson was held scoreless in the first quarter as the team missed five out of their first six shots from the field. But Kersgieter and Franklin got started early, with two scoring spurts of six halfway through the period and five to finish off the quarter pushed Kansas to a 13-7 lead at the break.

The second quarter belonged to Jackson. She scored all seven of her points in the final 4:35 of the half, and her 4 rebounds matched the total for the Shockers in the period. Kansas went into half leading by only 8.

Coming out of the break, it was all Jayhawks. Kansas started the half on a 10-2 run to push the lead to 16, and Wichita State was never able to get it back to single digits again. Franklin scored 11 in the period, and Kersgieter was close behind with 8. But the defense was just as good, holding Wichita State to just 25% shooting and forcing 6 turnovers in the 3rd quarter alone.

And by the time the game got into the fourth quarter, the only question remaining was what the final margin was going to be. Coach Brandon Schneider used the margin as an opportunity to get some experience along the bench. Sanna Strom, Ioanna Chatzileonti and Mia Vuksic each got 7+ minutes in the period, and Kansas extended the lead by 1 for the final margin.

Franklin and Kersgieter were joined by Chandler Prater in scoring double digits on the night, with both Wyvette Mayberry and Jackson tallying 7 on the night. Jackson tallied 13 rebounds and 5 blocks, with Chatzileonti and Nadira Eltayeb the next closest with 5 rebounds each. Franklin led the team with 4 assists.

The Jayhawks used the big week to break into the the AP Poll for the first time since 2013. Up next is the finale home game of the non-conference schedule as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane comes to town. First tip is scheduled for 7pm on Friday, December 16th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
NICKERSON, KS
rockchalktalk.com

KU Transfer Portal Departure Watch

The transfer portal opened about a week ago and I thought this would be a good time to look at the initial crop of players leaving the Jayhawk program. The portal will remain open for non-graduate transfers and players at schools not changing head coaches until January 18. Once the portal closes, players will have to wait for the spring entry window, April 15-30, which coincides with most schools’ spring practices ending. I will update this list as new players enter the portal, but as of now a relatively low number of six players have declared their intent to leave.
LAWRENCE, KS
ksal.com

Shockers Break 38-Year-Old School Record in Rout of MVSU

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State toppled Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena and broke a 38-year-old school record for turnover margin. The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil turnovers while committing just three to finish at +20. The previous mark (+18) was set Dec. 29, 1984 against Hartford (16 to 34).
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Salthawks sweep Salina South Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch High Salthawk basketball teams overcame slow starts to win over Salina South Tuesday night at the Salthawk Activity Center. In the girls contest, Hutchinson trailed 10-1 after one quarter before bouncing back to lead 21-16 at the break 36-24 after three and win 44-28.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kmaland.com

Iowa Western rolls to national title

(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown. LJ Fitzpatrick was on...
HUTCHINSON, KS
maizenews.com

Video: TopGolf review

The new TopGolf in east Wichita is filled with happy employees, knowledgeable staff, tasty food and multiple game modes for anyone to enjoy hitting golf balls.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

North Wichita ramp closing Friday

More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
WICHITA, KS
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
361
Followers
563
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy