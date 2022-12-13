Read full article on original website
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
thecomeback.com
Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes
In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs commits to USC
Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was set to take three official visits this week but after spending the last two days at USC, the standout tackle decided to shut down his recruitment. “I’m staying home,” Barrs said. “I committed to USC during the visit and I couldn’t be more...
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Wife of former congressman Lewis dies at 85
Arlene Mae Walker Willis Lewis, longtime wife of the late U.S. Rep. Jerry Lewis, died on Dec. 4, 2022. She was 85. She was born alongside her identical twin, Darlene, on March 16, 1937, in Taft, California. Along with their older sister, Mary, the girls eventually moved to San Bernardino where they lived. All three graduated from San Bernardino High School. The twins were popular cheerleaders in high school and performed their famous “Red Birds” cheer over the years in the presence of family and even at their daughter’s high school pep rally in 1980.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
California school district president accused of putting students in inappropriate situation
The president of the Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County resigned from his post after allegedly bringing a high school choir to an adult party, putting them in an inappropriate situation.
TODAY.com
Tina Turner's son Ronnie died at age 62 from colon cancer
The cause of death has been revealed for Ronnie Turner, a musician and the youngest son of music legend Tina Turner, who died outside his Los Angeles home last week. Turner, 62, died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Eyewitness Newsmakers: LA Mayor Karen Bass talks city council and recent Kevin de León controversy
On the latest edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says the only way for L.A. to heal from the racist recording scandal is for Kevin de León to resign or for there to be a successful recall effort.
The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
Five local restaurants included in Michelin Guide
Prestigious travel guide aims to, ‘make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all’. – Five local Paso Robles restaurants have been included with updated listings in the prestigious Michelin Guide, according to a recent issue of the City of Paso Robles Economic Development Newsletter:. Food...
californiaglobe.com
Greg Wallis Sworn In As Assemblyman Only Hours After Opponent Christy Holstege Concedes
A victor in the close 47th Assembly District race was announced early on Monday, with Democrat Christy Holstege conceding to Republican Greg Wallis shortly before his swearing-in ceremony. Throughout the summer and fall, the race in the 47th District, which stretches across the Coachella Valley in Riverside County and San...
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA has been found
City News Service is a regional wire service covering Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties. Its reporting and editing staff cover public safety, courts, local government and general assignment stories.
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency
It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
