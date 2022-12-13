HS Roundup: John Glenn girls beat Dover in non-league action

NEW CONCORD — John Glenn leaned on its defense to turn a 13-6 first-quarter deficit into a 36-24 victory over visiting Dover on Monday night in non-league action.

Sophomore Riley Zamensky scored six of her team-best 13 in the second quarter to help the Lady Muskies (3-4) take an 18-15 lead into halftime. They were up 25-17 going to the fourth.

Sophomore Mya Oliver, who added 10 points, combined with Zamensky to score nine points in the fourth.

John Glenn reserves won 27-14, as Faith Hayes had six points and Emmy Babcock, Ashlyn Chrisman and Aubrey Larrick had five points apiece.

NEXT − John Glenn travels to River View on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in JV action.

SWIMMING

COSHOCTON −John Glenn's Owen Headley came in second in the 100 fly (1:11.97) and third in the 200 IM (2:52.76), to lead the Muskies effort at Saturday's River View Invitational.

Liam Clinard was second in the 100 free (1:07.19) and 100 back (1:16.46) and Westin Walrath placed fifth in the 50 free (29.43) and 100 free (1:08.79) for John Glenn.

WRESTLING

Cambridge High's wrestling team took sixth place in the Chieftain Invitational Tournament on Saturday at Logan High School.

Noah Keen at 113 pounds and Clayton Myers at 138 pounds both earned championships to lead the Bobcats' effort on the mats.

Keen was dominant with three pins and a 17-2 technical fall in the championship match. Myers was just as dominant with four pins and a technical fall including pinning his opponent in the championship match.

Baylon Rose, 120 pounds, placed fourth with a 3-2 record including three pins while Damien Shaw and Gavin Resor both placed fifth. Shaw and Resor both had two pins.

Raider King (150 pounds), Cody Quillin (165), Sonny Hylton (190), and Luke Armbruster (285) all picked up wins on the day despite not placing.

NEXT − Cambridge will take part in the Holiday Wrestling Classic in Coshocton this weekend.

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Cambridge eighth grade boys topped John Glenn 36-34, as Wyatt Roe had 12 points and Cash Paisley 10 for John Glenn. In seventh grade action, John Glenn won 57-34 as Kason Hazlett, Mikey Seley and Hayden Hayes all scored 11 points in the win.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: HS Roundup: John Glenn girls beat Dover in non-league action