Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Locker Room: Crosby Chuckles at Malkin, Jarry Shines

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ six-game winning streak was not top of mind inside the locker room on Wednesday, but the constants and ability to find ways to win were. While the Penguins have found different ways to win over the last month, they began with an uncharacteristic wide-open track meet against the Florida Panthers Thursday at FLA Live Arena.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, December 13

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, December 13 as Ian Cameron and special guest Kevin (Twitter: @kev_bets) preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at MANSCAPED.com!...
Penguins One-Timers: Malkin vs. Trocheck, a Blue Line Problem

There exists a dichotomy of reality and perception amongst the Pittsburgh Penguins fanbase that is unique to this season, and perhaps this fanbase. While fans in most cities overhype, overestimate or generally think too highly of their team, the Penguins seem to be playing before a 90% full house that is otherwise disappointed the GM didn’t go nuclear.
Dan’s Daily: Islanders-Canucks Trade Talks, Big Penguins Injuries

The Vancouver Canucks scratched Brock Boeser, which was a red alert on the NHL trade rumors that kicked up this week, but it was due to illness. Sources tell our colleagues that the New York Islanders have inquired and sent scouts to watch Boeser’s teammate, Bo Horvat. Also in the Daily — Ryan Reaves freight-trained Detroit’s Filip Hronek with an open-ice headshot that was not penalized. The Penguins lost Jeff Petry on Saturday, and now they’ve lost Jason Zucker on a week-to-week basis. And is Alex Ovechkin the greatest goal-scorer of all time?
(UPDATE) Penguins Practice: Jason Zucker OUT Week-to-Week

Second-line winger Jason Zucker was the only unexpected absence Wednesday at Pittsburgh Penguins practice at the UMPC Lemieux Sports Complex. Zucker, who seemed to have beaten his streak of injury bad luck so far this season, left Monday’s game against Dallas briefly but returned. Update: after practice, coach Mike...
Dan’s Daily: More Canucks on Trade Block, Malkin-Mania Runs Wild

I must confess the Hockey Now crew produced some fantastic content. I spent a couple of hours reading everything this morning and did so as a fan. So, here we go — It seems like rats off a sinking ship as another big-name Canucks player is headed for the NHL trade block or free agency. A loophole could allow the Montreal Canadiens to win both draft lotteries this summer. There are positives to the Flyers losing, Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren gives a chill-inducing quote, and Evgeni Malkin propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to their sixth-straight win.
