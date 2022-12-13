Read full article on original website
Penguins Locker Room: Crosby Chuckles at Malkin, Jarry Shines
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ six-game winning streak was not top of mind inside the locker room on Wednesday, but the constants and ability to find ways to win were. While the Penguins have found different ways to win over the last month, they began with an uncharacteristic wide-open track meet against the Florida Panthers Thursday at FLA Live Arena.
Malkin Leaves Penguins Game in Pain, but Prognosis is Promising
SUNRISE, Fla. — Evgeni Malkin has scored 454 goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins since he entered the NHL in 2006. It’s safe to assume that none of them have been as painful as the one he got during the Penguins’ 4-2 victory against Florida Thursday night at FLA Live Arena.
Split Decision: Penguins Beat Panthers, 4-2, But Malkin Hurt
SUNRISE, Fla. — There is much for the Pittsburgh Penguins to like about these business trips to south Florida. The warm temperatures certainly are appreciated during winter. Same with the blue skies, which are generally bright and sunny when the Penguins around. And there surely is a lot to...
Penguins vs. Florida, Game 30: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
SUNRISE, Fla. — It’s been more than two years since the Pittsburgh Penguins traded Patric Hornqvist to Florida, but he still comes up occasionally in conversations between members of the fan base. And almost certainly between some of the guys who played with him, too. However, there probably...
Penguins Marching: What Does a 6-Game Winning Streak Really Mean?
It was a simple question posed to several Pittsburgh Penguins players on Wednesday before they jetted to sunny Florida to face the defending President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers. Besides the points, what does a six-game winning streak actually mean?. The Penguins have won games in several ways. There was containing...
Petry on Long-Term Injured List; Friedman, O’Connor Recalled
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t have defenseman Jeff Petry for a while. He has been placed on the Long-Term Injured list, retroactive to Sunday, and must be out for at least 10 games and 24 days. The Penguins have not specified Petry’s injury, but he appeared to injure his left...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, December 13
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, December 13 as Ian Cameron and special guest Kevin (Twitter: @kev_bets) preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at MANSCAPED.com!...
Penguins Emerging: Whatever Game You Want to Play, They Can Beat You
The Pittsburgh Penguins won a playoff game Monday night. Against an opponent they’ve never faced in the postseason. (Not in its current iteration, anyway.) But make no mistake, the Penguins and Dallas offered up 60 minutes of playoff hockey in what became a 2-1 Penguins victory at PPG Paints Arena.
‘Feel for Zuck’: Penguins Injury Bug Bites Zucker, Petry
An old, familiar but decidedly unwelcome friend has sprung up for Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker – the injury bug. Zucker will be out on a week-to-week basis because of a lower-body injury, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after Zucker missed practice Wednesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Time to Shine? The Penguins Plan to Replace Jeff Petry (+)
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been relatively unscathed regarding injuries this season. The figurative injury bug, which has in the past chewed on the Penguins like Violet Beauregard on two-week-old bubble gum, had primarily left the Penguins alone in 2022-23 … until the last couple of weeks.
Penguins One-Timers: Malkin vs. Trocheck, a Blue Line Problem
There exists a dichotomy of reality and perception amongst the Pittsburgh Penguins fanbase that is unique to this season, and perhaps this fanbase. While fans in most cities overhype, overestimate or generally think too highly of their team, the Penguins seem to be playing before a 90% full house that is otherwise disappointed the GM didn’t go nuclear.
Dan’s Daily: Islanders-Canucks Trade Talks, Big Penguins Injuries
The Vancouver Canucks scratched Brock Boeser, which was a red alert on the NHL trade rumors that kicked up this week, but it was due to illness. Sources tell our colleagues that the New York Islanders have inquired and sent scouts to watch Boeser’s teammate, Bo Horvat. Also in the Daily — Ryan Reaves freight-trained Detroit’s Filip Hronek with an open-ice headshot that was not penalized. The Penguins lost Jeff Petry on Saturday, and now they’ve lost Jason Zucker on a week-to-week basis. And is Alex Ovechkin the greatest goal-scorer of all time?
(UPDATE) Penguins Practice: Jason Zucker OUT Week-to-Week
Second-line winger Jason Zucker was the only unexpected absence Wednesday at Pittsburgh Penguins practice at the UMPC Lemieux Sports Complex. Zucker, who seemed to have beaten his streak of injury bad luck so far this season, left Monday’s game against Dallas briefly but returned. Update: after practice, coach Mike...
Dan’s Daily: More Canucks on Trade Block, Malkin-Mania Runs Wild
I must confess the Hockey Now crew produced some fantastic content. I spent a couple of hours reading everything this morning and did so as a fan. So, here we go — It seems like rats off a sinking ship as another big-name Canucks player is headed for the NHL trade block or free agency. A loophole could allow the Montreal Canadiens to win both draft lotteries this summer. There are positives to the Flyers losing, Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren gives a chill-inducing quote, and Evgeni Malkin propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to their sixth-straight win.
