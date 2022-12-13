The Vancouver Canucks scratched Brock Boeser, which was a red alert on the NHL trade rumors that kicked up this week, but it was due to illness. Sources tell our colleagues that the New York Islanders have inquired and sent scouts to watch Boeser’s teammate, Bo Horvat. Also in the Daily — Ryan Reaves freight-trained Detroit’s Filip Hronek with an open-ice headshot that was not penalized. The Penguins lost Jeff Petry on Saturday, and now they’ve lost Jason Zucker on a week-to-week basis. And is Alex Ovechkin the greatest goal-scorer of all time?

22 HOURS AGO