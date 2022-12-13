Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Norwalk videos: The Grinch
NORWALK, Conn. — The Grinch surprised folks Wednesday afternoon in East Norwalk, a bit of holiday fun sponsored by Leigh Ann Lengyel. He wandered 1st Street and dropped into Harbor Harvest, the Marvin and Nathan Hale Middle School, she said. He might come back! Lengyel said he’s likely to...
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County
Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
goodmorningwilton.com
Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel
The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
Bristol Press
TEAM Bristol disbands, donates final check to Bristol Police
BRISTOL – TEAM Bristol has decided to disband after 13 years, donating a final check of $1,000 to the Bristol Police Department. Bob Montgomery, who was originally chair of the group before deciding all members were equals, said that the donation comes from the money left in TEAM Bristol’s account at City Hall.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Bridgeport-Raised John Guedes Revives Downtown With Hundreds Of New Housing Units
Homegrown John Guedes has a plan: building 1,000 new apartments Downtown within the next five years that includes first-floor retail shops and parking garages. Based on rooms already under construction, with anticipated occupancy next year, he’s 20 percent there. Guedes is no stranger to urban development. His Bridgeport-based Primrose...
New Canaan Chief Leaving Policing To Become Darien School District's First Security Director
The chief of a Fairfield County police department is retiring from his position after almost 10 years to become a neighboring school district's first-ever director of security. New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced the news on Thursday, Dec. 15, saying that he is leaving the department at the...
Rilling ends water emergency, asks residents to continue conserving
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has lifted Norwalk’s water emergency. “Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve had sufficient rain that will resupply our reservoirs to a point where we feel comfortable doing that,” Rilling said at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. “But we’re still asking people to be diligent in conservation efforts to make sure they do everything possible to save and conserve this valuable resource.”
Ground Broken On 398 New Apartments
A dozen New York City-based developers, investors, and local city officials dug in and tossed ceremonial shovels full of dirt — as a team of hard-hatted construction workers behind them continued transforming a 13-acre former contaminated industrial site into 398 new places to live. That was the scene Wednesday...
Popular Town Of Fairfield Eatery Serves Up British-Inspired Fare
For those who love British food, then a visit to a Fairfield County restaurant that serves just that is a must. Gruel Britannia, located in the town of Fairfield, has become a regular stop for lovers of bangers and mash (also known as sausages and mash) as well as foodies and online reviewers.
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Meteorologist Sam Kantrow visits Meadowside School in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Meteorologist Sam Kantrow was in Milford today at Meadowside Elementary School talking to the kindergarten students about the weather. They talked about the four seasons – droughts – and how to stay safe during a natural disaster. If you want a visit from...
worcestermag.com
Travel&Leisure: '70s relic transformed into model of sustainability as New Haven hotel
Driving south or north on I-95, passing by the glistening Long Island Sound just outside of downtown New Haven, the onetime headquarters of the Armstrong Rubber Company looms large on the Connecticut coast. Finished in 1970, this two-tiered futuristic tower with a big rectangular hole in its middle became known...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: And Stay Off His Lawn!
2022-12-14@4:14pm–#Fairfield CT– An Amazon driver in a rented U-Haul partially blocked an Andrassy Avenue resident’s driveway while making a delivery. The Amazon driver said the resident chased him in his car and attempted to allegedly run him off the road according to radio reports.
Danbury Meteorologist Calls for Gross ‘Kitchen Sink’ Snowstorm Tonight
He's a local legend, and a bright shining-star of reliable weather information, his name is Jack Drake. You may have heard us refer to him as "Jack-on-the-Reels" and he is real, really good. We spoke to the I-95 Morning Show meteorologist Jack Drake on Wednesday (12/14/22) about the upcoming snowstorm....
greenwichsentinel.com
A visit with the fearless Helen Dillon before her moving day
On my watch – A visit with the fearless Helen Dillon before her moving day. This week an extraordinary woman who’s led an extraordinary life is leaving Greenwich, Helen Dillon. Turning 93 in January, she is moving into assisted living in Massachusetts. But then Helen – I claim as friend – only retired a couple of years ago from her 20-years of volunteer work mentoring men behind bars in the maximum-security Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York.
norwalkplus.com
Governor Lamont announces $24.6 million in state funding for blighted properties remediation; Norwalk gets $2 million for 5-acre parking lot
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
