New Mexico State

Colder Friday but starting to warm again this weekend

A cold front will bring even colder temperatures Friday afternoon across New Mexico. A slow warming trend begins this weekend that will bring close-to-average temperatures by the middle of next week. A weak upper-level disturbance is bringing light snow to the northern mountains of New Mexico Thursday afternoon. A cold...
Another cold front to bring colder temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is freezing across the state, with temperatures in the single digits, teens and twenties. The skies are mostly clear and the winds are light. Thursday will be chilly, with similar temperatures to Wednesday, climbing back into the 30s, 40s and 50s. Winds will...
Getting Even Colder to End the Week

It has been a frigid, wintry December week across New Mexico. Today will still be well below average, with some areas of the northern mountains not going to get above freezing. In Albuquerque, low 40s are forecast along with plenty of sunshine and calm conditions. A cold front will cross to the north tonight, bringing light snow to the mountains.
Bitterly cold weather continues

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bitterly cold temperatures have settled into New Mexico behind a strong winter storm. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits by Wednesday morning. Drier air started moving back into New Mexico Tuesday. Spotty snow showers have still developed today though across the...
Storm Exits Today, Leaving Behind an Arctic Chill

The storm system that brought a line of rain, snow, and wind across New Mexico yesterday is very slowly pushing away from the state. There is still enough moisture in the upper levels to drop a few snow flurries over the higher elevations of the northern and Sacramento mountains, along with the west central part of the state and into the Gila. The Albuquerque metro has the potential to see a few snow flurries this afternoon.
Much colder, with more snow and strong wind

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is much colder, as arctic air sinks into the south. Southern New Mexico is seeing snow showers, especially in the Sacramento Mountains. Heavy snow is coming down in Ruidoso, and roads are snow covered and slick. Most of the snow showers in the lower elevations are dissipating, but there will still be snow covered and slick roads in the Gila, and around the bootheel. This snow will mostly end during the morning commute, and more scattered snow showers will develop in the western and northern mountains today. A couple of showers may make it to the Rio Grande Valley, and the Metro could see a couple showers with rain and snow mix.
PHOTOS: Winter storm leads to snow-covered roads in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Monday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in the western and northern parts of the state, as well as the Ruidoso and Alamogordo areas. […]
Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
3 dead as tornadoes batter Louisiana

(The Hill) — Three people have died in Louisiana as tornadoes hit the state, sweeping in as part of storm system battering throughout the country and surging into the southeast. Just outside New Orleans, St. Charles Parish confirmed one fatality. In northern Louisiana, a mother and son were found...
New Mexico gas prices drop for 9th week in a row

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The average price for a gallon of gas in New Mexico has dropped for the ninth straight week. The statewide average for a gallon is now $3.02, that’s 12 cents less than a week ago. It’s also 26 cents less than a year ago. However, you can find it for about $2.75 in most places.
Rain and snow arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to light-moderate rain in southeast New Mexico, and the rain will continue streaming into the southeast and east plains all day. Meanwhile, central and northern NM are dry this morning, bring scattered rain showers will arrive this afternoon. Forecast Continues Below.
agdaily.com

Reports of botulism in alfalfa cubes; horse owners cautioned

Veterinarians around the country have been cautioning horse owners not to feed hay cubes processed in Colorado following horse deaths attributed to botulism in contaminated feeds. So far, the contaminated source has not been released. However, Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes has urged customers to discontinue feeding bags with...
rrobserver.com

Two Native New Mexico dancers win accolades as ‘changemakers’

When Natalie Benally was growing up on the Navajo Nation, she watched Michael Jackson popping and moonwalking on MTV. She could find no one around who could teach her traditional dancing. So, she invented her own Indigenous stew of styles, combining hip-hop, popping and house forms with Native culture. Dance/USA,...
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
