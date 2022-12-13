Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Syracuse field hockey coach Ange Bradley announces retirement
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse field hockey head coach Ange Bradley announced her retirement from coaching, effective Dec. 31, 2022. Bradley coached the Orange for 16 years, winning 75% of her games with a record of 246-82. Overall, Bradley’s career record stands at 381-143-2 including her stints at Goucher (MD) and Richmond.
Daily Orange
Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter enters transfer portal
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ja’Had Carter, a three-year starter at safety for Syracuse, has entered the transfer portal. He’s the ninth SU player to enter the portal so far, and the fourth who was on the depth and saw significant snaps with the Orange.
Daily Orange
Polina Shemanova earns AVCA honorable mention All-America honors
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Polina Shemanova was named as a 2022 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention selection for the second time in her career. Last selected for this accolade at the end of her freshman year in 2018, the outside hitter finished her final year at Syracuse as the program’s all-time leader in kills with 1845.
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson named finalist for MAC Hermann trophy
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson was named one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann trophy, the highest individual honor in collegiate soccer. He joins Creighton’s Duncan McGuire and Duke’s Peter Stroud. Johnson is the program’s second finalist for the honor as MLS goalkeeper Alex Bono was named one in 2014.
Daily Orange
Syracuse cornerback Jeremiah Wilson withdraws name from transfer portal
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Monday morning, Syracuse freshman corner Jeremiah Wilson announced that he intended to enter the transfer portal, making him the third 2022 contributor for the Orange to enter the portal. Two days after his decision, he withdrew his name from the portal and returned to the Orange, according to a source within the program that told syracuse.com.
Daily Orange
Duce Chestnut enters transfer portal, Syracuse lands Nebraska cornerback Jaeden Gould
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut announced via Twitter Tuesday that he’s entered the transfer portal. Chestnut was a two-year starter for the Orange, earning freshman All-American honors and finishing second in voting for...
Daily Orange
Syverud visits Micron headquarters, sets sights on joint academic programs
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud attended Wednesday’s University Senate meeting via Zoom from Boise, Idaho, where he and university administrators met with Micron officials at the company’s headquarters to discuss collaborative programs at SU.
