Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Monday morning, Syracuse freshman corner Jeremiah Wilson announced that he intended to enter the transfer portal, making him the third 2022 contributor for the Orange to enter the portal. Two days after his decision, he withdrew his name from the portal and returned to the Orange, according to a source within the program that told syracuse.com.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO