ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Kam Williams gives LCA nail-biting road win over Beau Chene

All with 16.4 seconds left and dropped in the winning basket in Lafayette Christian’s 52-50 win at Beau Chene on Tuesday. LCA’s Daejon Sinegal missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Beau Chene was in position to grab the defensive rebound. But the ball squirted free and right into the hands of the 6-foot-8 Williams, who scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
theadvocate.com

Thin LSU cornerback room loses freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to transfer portal

Freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson entered the transfer portal Thursday, leaving LSU with two scholarship cornerbacks set to return next season as an already thin position lost another player. Davis-Robinson, a three-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, redshirted this fall. Coach Brian Kelly mentioned his name positively a few times, but Davis-Robinson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team starts slow before rolling past Lamar

LSU forward Angel Reese had not even gotten warmed up before she got frustrated. It wasn’t a concern because it didn’t last long. Reese blew an easy layup on her first shot but hit 13 of the next 14 to score a career-high 32 points in LSU’s 88-42 victory against Lamar on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Experienced Brandon Hardy helps Zachary hold off University High

Senior Brandon Hardy is the one remaining member from Zachary’s two-time reigning Class 5A state championship teams who understands pressure-packed situations. With University High making a late charge — erasing an 11-point deficit to pull even with 25 seconds left — the Broncos made certain to get the ball into Hardy’s capable hands when it mattered most.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU becoming heavy favorite in Citrus Bowl after Purdue opt-outs; see latest point spread

Purdue is losing key players left and right while LSU appears to be close to full strength. Could it add up to a mismatch in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando? Oddsmakers are certainly reacting to the news, dramatically shifting odds in the Tigers' favor after news dropped Thursday morning that the Boilermakers would be without both starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and top wide receiver Charlie Jones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: The world-class Mondo Duplantis honored again

Another round of applause is deserved for a hometown favorite, Mondo Duplantis. The former LSU All-American and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been named World Athletes of the Year for 2022. The high-powered track and field stars broke world records in their events multiple times in 2022 to earn the honors from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Vermilion Catholic booster wins car with hole-in-one

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — It’s not often when a non-professional golfer hits a shot worth over $30,000. But that’s exactly what happened back in October, when Collin Mire, 20, won a GMC SUV by hitting a hole-in-one at a fundraising golf tournament for the Vermilion Catholic Booster Club.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Plans unveiled for $25 million Lafayette soccer, baseball field makeovers

Work could begin in the spring on $25 million in improvements planned to baseball fields at Lafayette's Brown Park and soccer fields at Moore Park that officials hope will draw regional, state and national tournaments and boost the local economy. Officials on Tuesday unveiled renderings of what they are calling...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend

2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar

A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy