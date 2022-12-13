Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Kam Williams gives LCA nail-biting road win over Beau Chene
All with 16.4 seconds left and dropped in the winning basket in Lafayette Christian’s 52-50 win at Beau Chene on Tuesday. LCA’s Daejon Sinegal missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Beau Chene was in position to grab the defensive rebound. But the ball squirted free and right into the hands of the 6-foot-8 Williams, who scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
theadvocate.com
Thin LSU cornerback room loses freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to transfer portal
Freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson entered the transfer portal Thursday, leaving LSU with two scholarship cornerbacks set to return next season as an already thin position lost another player. Davis-Robinson, a three-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, redshirted this fall. Coach Brian Kelly mentioned his name positively a few times, but Davis-Robinson...
theadvocate.com
LSU secures commitment from highly-rated cornerback before signing day
Four-star cornerback Javien Toviano committed Thursday to LSU, a major recruiting win for the Tigers as they added a top 100 prospect at another position of need in the 2023 class less than a week before the early signing period. Toviano is an Arlington, Texas, native considered the No. 58...
theadvocate.com
Jada Richard shines again in Lafayette Christian's win against Lafayette High
Lafayette Christian guard Jada Richard put on a show in front of the home fans and several college coaches in Monday's rivalry game against Lafayette High. The state's top-ranked junior scored 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor as the Knights defeated the Lions 61-40. The Lions (7-3) took...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team starts slow before rolling past Lamar
LSU forward Angel Reese had not even gotten warmed up before she got frustrated. It wasn’t a concern because it didn’t last long. Reese blew an easy layup on her first shot but hit 13 of the next 14 to score a career-high 32 points in LSU’s 88-42 victory against Lamar on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
Experienced Brandon Hardy helps Zachary hold off University High
Senior Brandon Hardy is the one remaining member from Zachary’s two-time reigning Class 5A state championship teams who understands pressure-packed situations. With University High making a late charge — erasing an 11-point deficit to pull even with 25 seconds left — the Broncos made certain to get the ball into Hardy’s capable hands when it mattered most.
Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach
Trev Faulk is calling it a career at LCA
theadvocate.com
LSU becoming heavy favorite in Citrus Bowl after Purdue opt-outs; see latest point spread
Purdue is losing key players left and right while LSU appears to be close to full strength. Could it add up to a mismatch in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando? Oddsmakers are certainly reacting to the news, dramatically shifting odds in the Tigers' favor after news dropped Thursday morning that the Boilermakers would be without both starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and top wide receiver Charlie Jones.
theadvocate.com
Back again: Return of Red Stick Bowl reflects all-star game's roots, undeniable change
It has been three years since the last Red Stick Bowl was played. Although a pandemic and additional time have passed, the sights and sounds were familiar as the teams went through their second practice ahead of the local all-star football game set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Zachary. “It’s...
Robin Fambrough
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving Varnado
Former Varnado Boys Basketball Head coach Mace Copeland Jr. coaching his former players during a timeout .Photo bySubmitted. Copeland has spent 2 seasons with the Varnado Wildcats and resigned on Dec.5.
theadvocate.com
A 6-foot-3 junior-college receiver from Mississippi has committed to UL football
Tavion Smith has been through a lot of uncertainty in his football career to get to the point of signing an FBS national letter of intent. So when it came time to make a decision, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver opted for what felt the most comfortable. For him, that...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The world-class Mondo Duplantis honored again
Another round of applause is deserved for a hometown favorite, Mondo Duplantis. The former LSU All-American and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been named World Athletes of the Year for 2022. The high-powered track and field stars broke world records in their events multiple times in 2022 to earn the honors from...
KLFY.com
Vermilion Catholic booster wins car with hole-in-one
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — It’s not often when a non-professional golfer hits a shot worth over $30,000. But that’s exactly what happened back in October, when Collin Mire, 20, won a GMC SUV by hitting a hole-in-one at a fundraising golf tournament for the Vermilion Catholic Booster Club.
theadvocate.com
Church Point football coach John Craig Arceneaux explains why he is resigning
When John Craig Arceneaux moved from offensive coordinator to head coach at Church Point in 2007, the Bears were a program that hoped to make the playoffs. Over the final six seasons of his tenure, Church Point fans were making their postseason plans in August. Ironically, it was that success...
theadvocate.com
Plans unveiled for $25 million Lafayette soccer, baseball field makeovers
Work could begin in the spring on $25 million in improvements planned to baseball fields at Lafayette's Brown Park and soccer fields at Moore Park that officials hope will draw regional, state and national tournaments and boost the local economy. Officials on Tuesday unveiled renderings of what they are calling...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
theadvocate.com
A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
theadvocate.com
Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar
A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
