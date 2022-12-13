Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Russia's 'Second World War' Military Tactics Leaving Troops Vulnerable—U.K.
Russian troops have been digging elaborate trench systems throughout Ukraine, as well as in Belgorod, near Russia's border with Ukraine.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
A Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson says Russian forces have launched more than 60 missiles into Ukraine in their latest strikes on the country
Russia threatens ‘consequences’ if Ukraine receives US Patriot missile system
Russia has warned of “consequences” if the US decides to deliver a sophisticated air defence system to Ukraine, a threat that has been rejected by Washington as “ironic”.The statement came from Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday amid speculation that the US could provide its Patriot missiles to Ukraine as the invasion of the country by Russia enters its 10th month. The statement warned that the systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the US had “effectively become a party” to the war by providing...
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Former Kosovo rebel commander convicted of 1999 murder
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army was found guilty Friday of arbitrarily detaining and torturing prisoners perceived as supporters of Serbia during the country’s conflict to break away from Serbia, and murdering one of them. It is a “milestone” first war crimes conviction by a special court based in the Netherlands. The commander, Salih Mustafa, was sentenced to 26 years’ imprisonment for the crimes committed at a KLA compound in Zllash, Kosovo, in April 1999. He was acquitted of one charge of mistreating detainees. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges. Friday’s judgment comes at a time of tense relations between Kosovo and its neighbor Serbia, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday demanding that Serb security forces return to the breakaway former Serbian province, despite warnings from the West that such calls are unlikely to be accepted and will only stoke tensions in that part of the Balkans.
Bomb attack in Turkey targets police van, injuring 9
Government officials say a remote-controlled bomb has exploded on a highway in Turkey as a van carrying police officers drove past, injuring all nine occupants
Watch video of F-35 pilot ejecting after almost crash landing on the ground
The pilot's condition remains unknown and so do the reasons for the ejection.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin ‘gears up for new push on Kyiv’ as airstrike barrage intensifies
Vladimir Putin’s forces are expected to launch a new offensive on Ukraine early next year, including a renewed bid to take Kyiv, Ukrainian defence chiefs have said."The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Ukrainian general Valery Zaluzhniy said yesterday, warning of fresh attacks as soon as January.This was reiterated by the Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who said Kyiv is seeing mounting evidence that Russia plans a broad new offensive.In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelensky said “brutal Russian attacks continue” in Donbas as in recent weeks.“The occupiers throw...
North Korea performs key test to build more threatening ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S. Thursday’s “static firing test” of a missile engine at the country’s northwest rocket launch facility was the first of its kind in North Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency reported. It said that the test provided “a sure sci-tech guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system.” Kim praised scientists and technicians over the test, saying he expected the new weapon would be built “in the shortest span of time,” KCNA said. North Korea is likely referring to a solid-fueled ICBM, which is among an array of high-tech weapons systems that Kim vowed to introduce during a major ruling Workers’ Party conference early last year. Other weapons systems Kim promised to manufacture include a multi-warhead missile, underwater-launched nuclear missiles and spy satellites.
