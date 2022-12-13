The IPAC Board of Directors handed out Excellence Awards for 2022 To Representative Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council honored several people during its Winter Conference Awards Ceremony this past week, including victim advocates, law enforcement officers, investigators, legislators and outgoing prosecutors. Overall, 14 individuals were celebrated and recognized during the ceremony for their long, successful careers or outstanding accomplishments during 2022.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO