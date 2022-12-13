The new year is nearly here, which means Americans will soon have an entire calendar’s worth of federal holidays to look forward to.At midnight on December 31, individuals around the world will celebrate the start of 2023. The date also marks the arrival of the first federal holiday of the year in the US, New Year’s Day on January 1.However, because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday in 2023, the holiday will be officially observed on Monday, January 2nd.First introduced by Congress in 1885 when it was decided that federal employees should have certain days off from work,...

1 DAY AGO