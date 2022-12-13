Read full article on original website
Related
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:29 p.m. EST
US: Imprisoned polygamous leader helped plan girls' escape. SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors allege that the leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening. U.S. attorneys in Arizona allege in a superseding indictment filed this week that Sam Bateman, a self-declared prophet who is behind bars while he awaits trial, worked with three adult women he also claims to be his wives to help the girls escape foster care. The document is the latest development in a federal case that has roiled Bateman’s small community on the Utah-Arizona border.
Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers
Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.
First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really bad’ credit
The congressman-elect who will become the first member of Generation Z to join Congress next month said on Thursday that he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C., because of his “really bad” credit. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a community organizer who is set to take the seat of Rep. Val Demings (D) representing Florida’s 10th…
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Trump news – live: Trump ridiculed over trading cards as he attacks polls that find sinking approval rating
Former president Donald Trump is being mocked over his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero, among other characters. “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favourite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” he wrote on Truth Social while sharing a picture of one of the cards.He was mocked on social media, including by president Joe Biden.This comes as a new national poll found that Mr Trump’s favourability rating has dropped to its lowest...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda ex-CEO Caroline Ellison spotted in New York, Twitter users claim
A recent photo of what appears to be former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison in a Manhattan coffee shop in New York has been making the rounds on Twitter. On Dec. 4, two photos began circulating on Twitter, appearing to show Ellison ordering a coffee at the Ground Support Cafe in Manhattan.
Newly Elected Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Denied D.C. Apartment Due To Bad Credit
Maxwell Frost, the newly elected representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District, said he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C. due to bad credit. Axios reports that Frost said his bad credit is the result of him taking on debt while spending a year and a half running for Congress and that he was even forced to drive for Uber.
KHQ Right Now
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 14th
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch. Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe...
US federal holidays 2023: Full list
The new year is nearly here, which means Americans will soon have an entire calendar’s worth of federal holidays to look forward to.At midnight on December 31, individuals around the world will celebrate the start of 2023. The date also marks the arrival of the first federal holiday of the year in the US, New Year’s Day on January 1.However, because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday in 2023, the holiday will be officially observed on Monday, January 2nd.First introduced by Congress in 1885 when it was decided that federal employees should have certain days off from work,...
KHQ Right Now
White House 'Winter Preparedness Plan' Revives Free At-Home COVID Test Program
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 rising and hospitals filling up nationwide, the Biden Administration on Wednesday announced a "winter preparedness plan" for what could be a tough season ahead. One step towards protecting Americans from spreading infection: Restarting a program...
People Are Leaving Connecticut in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
People Are Leaving New Jersey in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
BBC
New York Times faces first major walkout since 1970s
The New York Times is facing its first major work stoppage since the 1970s, after staff demanding better pay and benefits declared a 24-hour walkout. The firm said it was disappointed by the decision but was prepared to serve readers "without disruption". The stand-off comes at a time of heightened...
New York Times Staffers Plan Massive Walkout Over Union Contract
The strike will empty much of the newsroom as an agreement on compensation remains elusive.
‘Powerball Numbers,’ ‘Recession’ and More of the Most Searched Financial Terms on Google This Year
Google's annual "Year in Search" report offers a window into what stirred people's imaginations and piqued their curiosity that year in America and across the world. Check Out: 6 Shakeups to...
Comments / 0