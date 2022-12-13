Big Game for SGA Not Enough to Catch Up With Mavs’ Shooting and Doncic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 42 points, but the Dallas Mavericks hit 22 three-pointers and Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 on Monday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Mavericks went on a 15-2 run late in the first half to take a 14-point lead at halftime and never trailed after that.

The Thunder had gone on a 17-3 run late in the first quarter to lead 28-23 after one period, but OKC couldn’t keep up with Dallas’ long distance shooting.

The Mavs were 22-for-54 from three-point range, with Tim Hardaway making six of them and finishing with 20 points.

Seven different Dallas players made a three-pointer, yet OKC outshot the Mavs 48 percent to 42 percent overall from the field.

SGA scored 42 points for the third time in his career and second time this season.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with rookie Jaylen Williams scoring 17 points, Josh Giddey 14, and Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe 12 points each.

The Thunder have lost three games in a row, and their five-game road trip ends with OKC falling to 11-16 on the season.

The Thunder open a seven-game homestand Wednesday night at 7:00 pm vs. Miami.

By Brian Brinkley

