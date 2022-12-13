Read full article on original website
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expected to undergo knee surgery after Christmas
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected set to undergo knee surgery after Christmas, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday. Murray went down during a run in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the New England Patriots and was carted off the field. Kingsbury later confirmed that he tore his ACL.
Cardinals sign QB David Blough, place Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore on IR
The Arizona Cardinals announced seven roster moves on Wednesday spearheaded by placing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Rondale Moore on injured reserve. Arizona also signed quarterback David Blough off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, signed tight end Maxx Williams from its own practice squad, re-signed cornerback Jace Whittaker to the 53-man roster, added quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad and designated right guard Will Hernandez to return from injured reserve.
Kliff Kingsbury discusses quarterback change
The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a devasting blow on Monday night when star quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury that was revealed to be a season-ending torn ACL. With Murray out, the team will now turn to backup quarterback Colt McCoy. And it sounds like head coach Kliff Read more... The post Kliff Kingsbury discusses quarterback change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Report: Cardinals to add QB Strong to practice squad, cut CB Mullen
The Arizona Cardinals are moving forward after a season-ending ACL injury to Kyler Murray by bolstering the quarterback room and opening the door for young players to grow in the final four games of 2022. Arizona on Tuesday agreed to sign quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad, reports NFL...
Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave from team; Murray set for surgery
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite health-related leave of absence from the team, according to an NFL.com report that was later confirmed by the Cardinals. The news was reported late Wednesday afternoon. Keim, who has been criticized heavily by media and fans for what has been...
Cardinals-Broncos injury report: QB Russell Wilson upgraded to limited
The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos both saw their starting quarterbacks go down with injuries in Week 14 ahead of their matchup on Sunday. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, however, might have a chance to play. He was upgraded to limited on the Thursday injury report after being a non-participant Wednesday.
Mike Leach, innovator of Air Raid offense, dies at 61
Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell...
Kyler Murray out for season with torn ACL
Further testing has confirmed the worst about the injury to Arizona Cardinals franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. He suffered a torn ACL in his knee during the team’s loss to the New England Patriots on Monday, as first reported by Compare.bet’s Kyle Odegard. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the...
Cardinals’ Colt McCoy focused on task at hand, being there for Murray
TEMPE — It’s a bittersweet time for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy. Given the reins of the offense for the rest of the regular season — and potentially into next year — McCoy has four games left in 2022 to help get the Cardinals back on some sort of right track to close out the season.
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency
TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
Arizona State basketball uses strong non-conference schedule to boost profile
LAS VEGAS — It didn't take Bobby Hurley long to notch a signature victory. He did that in 2017, early in his third year, when his team stormed into Lawrence, Kansas and upset the then-No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks by 10 points. Then the Sun Devils did it again the next year when Kansas traveled to Tempe, then as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever
The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
Cardinals take Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in McShay’s 1st mock draft
While the Arizona Cardinals still have four games remaining in the regular season, some have already started looking ahead to 2023. At 4-9, the team will officially finish under .500 for the first time since head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s and quarterback Kyler Murray’s rookie years at their respective positions in 2019.
Broncos cautious even if Russell Wilson clears concussion protocols
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson stretched for a bit and threw a few passes during individual drills ahead of the Denver Broncos’ practice Wednesday as he works his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Wilson sustained a head injury Sunday when the veteran quarterback dived head-first...
Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Scott McGough to 2-year deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with reliever Scott McGough on a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander spent the last four seasons playing professional baseball in Japan, totaling 80 saves across 232.2 innings pitched with a 2.94 ERA for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Suns’ Cam Payne out, Devin Booker questionable Thursday vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of point guard Cameron Payne Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, while guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton are questionable, according to the NBA’s injury report. Payne suffered a sprained right foot that held him to less than nine minutes...
Behind Enemy Lines: Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton banged up for Broncos
It could be a battle of backups Sunday in Denver. The Arizona Cardinals (4-9) enter with Colt McCoy expected to spell Kyler Murray after the latter suffered a knee injury Monday in a loss to the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos (3-10) could have Brett Rypien instead of Russell Wilson after the starter entered concussion protocols this week.
