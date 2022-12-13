ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Sports

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expected to undergo knee surgery after Christmas

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected set to undergo knee surgery after Christmas, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday. Murray went down during a run in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the New England Patriots and was carted off the field. Kingsbury later confirmed that he tore his ACL.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign QB David Blough, place Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore on IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced seven roster moves on Wednesday spearheaded by placing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Rondale Moore on injured reserve. Arizona also signed quarterback David Blough off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, signed tight end Maxx Williams from its own practice squad, re-signed cornerback Jace Whittaker to the 53-man roster, added quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad and designated right guard Will Hernandez to return from injured reserve.
The Comeback

Kliff Kingsbury discusses quarterback change

The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a devasting blow on Monday night when star quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury that was revealed to be a season-ending torn ACL. With Murray out, the team will now turn to backup quarterback Colt McCoy. And it sounds like head coach Kliff Read more... The post Kliff Kingsbury discusses quarterback change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arizona Sports

Mike Leach, innovator of Air Raid offense, dies at 61

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell...
Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray out for season with torn ACL

Further testing has confirmed the worst about the injury to Arizona Cardinals franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. He suffered a torn ACL in his knee during the team’s loss to the New England Patriots on Monday, as first reported by Compare.bet’s Kyle Odegard. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the...
Arizona Sports

Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency

TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever

The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Scott McGough to 2-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with reliever Scott McGough on a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander spent the last four seasons playing professional baseball in Japan, totaling 80 saves across 232.2 innings pitched with a 2.94 ERA for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Shares Statement on Passing of Mike Leach

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury held a soft spot for former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, who suddenly passed at the age of 61 due to complications related to a heart condition. Kingsbury played under Leach as a quarterback for the Red Raiders and insisted he drew from his...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

