Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
KSLA
4-year-old found roaming on College Drive; mother arrested for child endangerment
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A little girl was found walking down College Drive in the early morning, barefooted and in only her pajamas. On Dec. 15, at 2:30 a.m., a Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) officer, Jonathan Price, was flagged down by a lady who said she had just found a little girl walking down College Drive. Accordingly, the little girl was barefooted and only in her pajamas in the cold and wet weather. The four-year-old told them when she woke up she could not find her mother, so she ventured out to go look for her.
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison
A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
A Shreveport man was arrested after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and shot her dog to death. On Saturday, September 10, at 1:47 a.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Hwy. The victim reported her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, as a suspect. During the incident, McKeaver shoved the pregnant victim in a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, and pulled hair from her head. McKeaver then went to a bedroom and grabbed a pistol before he left the residence. As he walked through the living room to leave, he shot the victim’s dog to death while it was locked in its kennel. McKeaver had left the residence before deputies arrived.
ktalnews.com
U.S. Attorney: Shreveport man, woman sentenced in separate drug, gun cases
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to federal prison on unrelated drug possession and weapons charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The first case involved 20-year-old Timothy DeWayne Vasher, who was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute...
KSLA
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in Bossier City sent three juveniles to the hospital. Two of the victims are 16 years old, and the other is 17 years old. Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said it appears they were shooting at each other. It was about 8:30 p.m....
KTBS
3 Shreveport men convicted of weapons, domestic violence crimes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport men were convicted in separate proceedings this week in Caddo District Court. A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell...
KTBS
Bossier judge sentences former contractor to prison, restitution
BENTON, La. – A Bossier Parish man will spend time behind bars for scamming homeowners out of thousands of dollars. Steven Cantu, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Bossier District Court to four counts of residential contractor fraud over $25,000 and five counts of misapplication of payment by a contractor.
ktalnews.com
SPD: Man wanted for beating, knocking out ex’s teeth
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man who is wanted on multiple charges after Shreveport police say he severely beat his ex-girlfriend and knocked out several of her teeth. Police say 42-year-old Shamichael Sabbath is wanted for one count of aggravated burglary, one count of...
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting
18-year-old Jamauri Davis turned himself in to police on Tuesday on an active felony warrant for murder in the first degree. Davis was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place December 4 in the 2000 block of East 24th Street in Texarkana. Police responded to a report of...
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses. Shreveport, Louisiana – Two defendants in the Shreveport/Bossier City region of Louisiana have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses. Timothy DeWayne Vasher and Misty Michell Moran a/k/a Misty Ott were found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, respectively.
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
KTBS
Mistrial declared in former SPD officer's federal trial
SHREVEPORT, La. – A mistrial was declared Thursday afternoon in the trial of a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. The jury began its deliberations around noon Wednesday in the trial of Dylan Hudson, accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during arrest.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana State Police will conduct child safety seat check in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, in partnership with Louisiana State Police Troop G, will conduct child safety seat check-ups at a Shreveport law firm Saturday morning. The check-up will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon at 1030 King’s Highway at Rice &...
KCBD
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – Skeletal remains found by a work crew in Texas are those of a mother who went missing nearly four years ago, officials said. On Tuesday, Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were positively identified as Lauren Thompson, who went missing in January 2019.
LSP: Missing child advisory canceled for Shreveport teen
Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City man armed with assault rifle arrested after standoff
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man police say opened fire during a four-hour standoff early Monday morning outside a Bossier City apartment complex is behind bars and facing multiple charges. Police say officers and firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Village Lane around 2 a.m. after...
KTBS
Attic fire forces couple from Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. - Multiple fire units responded to house fire in southeast Shreveport Thursday morning. It happened on River Road near Audubon Place shortly before 8 a.m. The flames in the attic were quickly extinguished, but crews were still monitoring for hot spots more than an hour after the fire broke out.
KSLA
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
Comments / 3