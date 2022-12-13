ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Egg-Topped Avocado Toast

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Egg-Topped Avocado Toast – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Spread each slice of toast with butter; place on a plate. Top with avocado; mash gently with a fork. Top with tomato and onion. -To poach each egg, place 1/2 cup water...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. With this convenient recipe, you get four different kinds of cookies from just one batch of dough!. Ingredients. 2 cups butter, softened. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 2 large eggs. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers. High near 37. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Mixed Precipitation Looms

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Butler County that runs from Wednesday night through Thursday evening. According to the alert, parts of Butler County could see a mixed precipitation through the overnight into Thursday morning. As of now, the forecast calls for .1 inches of...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Polly

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Polly. Polly is a senior female Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Polly is friendly, smart, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray. To schedule an appointment...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: Holiday Deals Happening at Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton are running Holidays Deals to help with your gift buying. (Pitured above: Kurtis McNaughton – Emlenton Manager, and Marcus Slaugenhoup) Emlenton’s Heeter Lumber has a great deal on a smoker, just in time for Christmas! Pick up a...
EMLENTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening

Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Roger Bruce Martz

Roger Bruce Martz passed away December 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born November 2, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roger and Rebecca Martz. Bruce was a life long resident of Sigel, Pennsylvania. He graduated from...
SIGEL, PA
explore venango

William C. Ross

William C. Ross, 80, a resident of Broadwood Towers of New Bethlehem, entered into eternal rest on Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on July 22, 1942, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William P. and Celesta (Sheffer) Ross. He is survived...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Police: Man Awaiting Birth of Child Drinks Pint of Vodka, Two Bottles of Wine, and Two Beers; Causes Disturbance at Hospital

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of getting drunk and causing a disturbance at UPMC Northwest while awaiting the birth of his child. Franklin-based State said the incident happened on December 9 around 10:37 a.m. when 42-year-old Jason Bonner, of Clarion arrived at UPMC Northwest with his girlfriend in preparation for the birth of their child.
CLARION, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/13/22

Rogue was recently surrendered to us because her owner could no longer care for her. She is only 10 months old and will be one year old in February 2023. Her previous owners told us that she is good with people of all ages, cats, and other dogs. They said she is mostly potty trained, but may need a refresher. She is a really sweet girl, and ready to find her forever home! If you are interested in meeting with Rogue, apply today! Visit Rogue at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Ernest J. Dinger

Ernest J. Dinger, age 71 of New Bethlehem, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. Born November 2, 1951, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Arnold Clayton Dinger and Betty K. Braughler Dinger. He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1970. Ernie worked construction, owned and...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Snowballs

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Snowballs – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This recipe is a nice change from the typical milk chocolate and peanut butter combination!. Ingredients. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar. 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter. 3 tablespoons butter, softened. 1 pound...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy