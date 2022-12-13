Read full article on original website
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Egg-Topped Avocado Toast
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Egg-Topped Avocado Toast – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Spread each slice of toast with butter; place on a plate. Top with avocado; mash gently with a fork. Top with tomato and onion. -To poach each egg, place 1/2 cup water...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. With this convenient recipe, you get four different kinds of cookies from just one batch of dough!. Ingredients. 2 cups butter, softened. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 2 large eggs. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Ugly Sweater Party at Deer Creek Winery set for December 23
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party on Friday, December 23. Bring a friend, a co-worker, or a sister, or make it a date night at Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party!. Come enjoy live music and Christmas giveaways, and have...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers. High near 37. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remain in Effect for Venango County; Freezing Rain and Wind Gusts Are Anticipated.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. Freezing rain and wind gusts as high as 45 mph are expected. ExploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh...
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Venango County – Ice, Snow, Wind Gusts Expected.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Ice, snow, and wind gusts are anticipated. ExploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following urgent Winter...
butlerradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Mixed Precipitation Looms
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Butler County that runs from Wednesday night through Thursday evening. According to the alert, parts of Butler County could see a mixed precipitation through the overnight into Thursday morning. As of now, the forecast calls for .1 inches of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Polly
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Polly. Polly is a senior female Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Polly is friendly, smart, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray. To schedule an appointment...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Holiday Deals Happening at Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Knox and Emlenton are running Holidays Deals to help with your gift buying. (Pitured above: Kurtis McNaughton – Emlenton Manager, and Marcus Slaugenhoup) Emlenton’s Heeter Lumber has a great deal on a smoker, just in time for Christmas! Pick up a...
butlerradio.com
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
Marion Twp. man running Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY – Michael Ward, the owner of Mike's Main Street Bar & Grill at 708 Lawrence Ave, bought the business in 2019 just in time for the COVID lockdown. "It was a struggle but takeout was the silver lining; it saved us as it did others," he said.
explore venango
Roger Bruce Martz
Roger Bruce Martz passed away December 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born November 2, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roger and Rebecca Martz. Bruce was a life long resident of Sigel, Pennsylvania. He graduated from...
explore venango
William C. Ross
William C. Ross, 80, a resident of Broadwood Towers of New Bethlehem, entered into eternal rest on Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on July 22, 1942, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William P. and Celesta (Sheffer) Ross. He is survived...
explore venango
Police: Man Awaiting Birth of Child Drinks Pint of Vodka, Two Bottles of Wine, and Two Beers; Causes Disturbance at Hospital
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of getting drunk and causing a disturbance at UPMC Northwest while awaiting the birth of his child. Franklin-based State said the incident happened on December 9 around 10:37 a.m. when 42-year-old Jason Bonner, of Clarion arrived at UPMC Northwest with his girlfriend in preparation for the birth of their child.
wtae.com
DEP says Shell cracker plant exceeded emission limits, issues notice of violation
POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell Chemicals for exceeding emissions limitations at its cracker plant in Beaver County. The DEP announced Wednesday that Shell's plant, which became fully operational in November, had violated the company's air quality plan.
explore venango
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificates
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil Gift Card.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/13/22
Rogue was recently surrendered to us because her owner could no longer care for her. She is only 10 months old and will be one year old in February 2023. Her previous owners told us that she is good with people of all ages, cats, and other dogs. They said she is mostly potty trained, but may need a refresher. She is a really sweet girl, and ready to find her forever home! If you are interested in meeting with Rogue, apply today! Visit Rogue at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
explore venango
Three Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oil City Senior Living Apartment Fire
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that started in a first-floor apartment at Luther Place, a senior living apartment building in Oil City. Photo above: Remnants of the bed that was on fire in apartment 103 are still on the ground...
explore venango
Ernest J. Dinger
Ernest J. Dinger, age 71 of New Bethlehem, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. Born November 2, 1951, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Arnold Clayton Dinger and Betty K. Braughler Dinger. He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1970. Ernie worked construction, owned and...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Snowballs
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Snowballs – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This recipe is a nice change from the typical milk chocolate and peanut butter combination!. Ingredients. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar. 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter. 3 tablespoons butter, softened. 1 pound...
