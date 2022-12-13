Read full article on original website
Related
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese companies to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security
Twitter suspends journalists who covered Elon Musk
The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.
White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding
WASHINGTON — Mayors from throughout the United States will sit down with senior Biden administration officials Friday for a half-day forum on how their cities can access resources within the COVID-19 aid bill, bipartisan infrastructure law and Democrats’ signature health care and climate change package known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The meetings, which will […] The post White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0