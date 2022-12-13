ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Former Nevada, Colorado State WR Melquan Stovall joins ASU football incoming transfers

The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne both exit with injuries vs. Rockets

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and point guard Cam Payne were both injured against the Houston Rockets and were ruled out. Ayton tweaked his left ankle in the late second quarter on a catch and drive to the basket. The play was initially ruled a defensive foul before getting reviewed and changed to an offensive foul on Ayton. The center walked gingerly back to the locker room. He was 2-of-10 in the first half.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever

The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Scott McGough to 2-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with reliever Scott McGough on a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander spent the last four seasons playing professional baseball in Japan, totaling 80 saves across 232.2 innings pitched with a 2.94 ERA for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Tickets to Super Bowl Experience, Opening Night go on sale Saturday

The end of the NFL regular season is approaching, meaning the Super Bowl and festivities around the big game taking place in the Valley are right around the corner. Fans can secure their tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Opening Night at Footprint Center beginning on Saturday, which is 57 days from Super Bowl 57.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Torey Lovullo: D-backs embrace growing differently than big-spending NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called the NL West the most rugged division in baseball and a destination for many of the game’s stars in recent years. An arms race over the past couple offseasons has seen big-name free agents enter the fold like Freddie Freeman on the Dodgers in 2021, with Xander Bogaerts to the Padres and reportedly Carlos Correa to the Giants this winter.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

The best courses in Scottsdale under $100

Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KSNB Local4

AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
LINCOLN, NE
