Bobby Hurley calls 10-1 Sun Devils his most complete team at ASU
In the words of Bobby Hurley, his 2017-18 squad could put up points with its dynamic “Guard U” identity. The head coach said his next team with Luguentz Dort and Zylan Cheatham on the floor was his best rebounding squad. But all-in-all, Hurley told Arizona Sports’ Bickley &...
Former Nevada, Colorado State WR Melquan Stovall joins ASU football incoming transfers
The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
Suns end 5-game losing streak with win over depleted Clippers
The circumstances behind the opponent were irrelevant. The Phoenix Suns just needed a win, and one to locate some source of energy and rhythm in after a rough five-game losing streak. They wrapped up their road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers, a team without several key players on the...
Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team
The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Suns’ Cam Payne out, Devin Booker questionable Thursday vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of point guard Cameron Payne Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, while guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton are questionable, according to the NBA’s injury report. Payne suffered a sprained right foot that held him to less than nine minutes...
Chris Paul’s shot profile has changed, Suns GM isn’t concerned
The NBA season remains young, and the Phoenix Suns’ five-game losing streak surely will not doom the team’s 2022-23 aspirations 28 games in. But it’s been enough time to begin wondering what to make of Chris Paul, their best offensive option outside of Devin Booker for the past two seasons.
Devin Booker available for Suns, Clippers’ George and Leonard out
Los Angeles Clippers stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will not play Thursday against the Suns, while Devin Booker (hamstring) is available for Phoenix. The Suns, however, will be without center Deandre Ayton (ankle) and backup point guard Cam Payne (foot). The injury report for the Clippers ran long a...
Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne both exit with injuries vs. Rockets
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and point guard Cam Payne were both injured against the Houston Rockets and were ruled out. Ayton tweaked his left ankle in the late second quarter on a catch and drive to the basket. The play was initially ruled a defensive foul before getting reviewed and changed to an offensive foul on Ayton. The center walked gingerly back to the locker room. He was 2-of-10 in the first half.
Cardinals’ Colt McCoy focused on task at hand, being there for Murray
TEMPE — It’s a bittersweet time for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy. Given the reins of the offense for the rest of the regular season — and potentially into next year — McCoy has four games left in 2022 to help get the Cardinals back on some sort of right track to close out the season.
Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever
The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
Phoenix Suns’ woes continue with 5th straight loss vs. Rockets
One of the greatest enigmas in sports is when you can visually see a team going through a funk. Yes, some teams lose a few games in a row, but others will lose a few games in a row. That’s where the Phoenix Suns are at, as they dropped their...
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces reduction for season tickets to celebrate Memorial Stadium's anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023, including a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Season tickets for 2023 will cost $320 for seven home games — a $100 reduction, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. During an appearance...
Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Scott McGough to 2-year deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with reliever Scott McGough on a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander spent the last four seasons playing professional baseball in Japan, totaling 80 saves across 232.2 innings pitched with a 2.94 ERA for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Stephen Silas ‘needed’ hug from Monty Williams after death of father
When the final buzzer sounded after arguably one of the most disappointing performances by his Phoenix Suns, Monty Williams looked like he couldn’t have cared less about how the Houston Rockets had dismantled his team. He needed to reach his counterpart, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, who made his...
Tickets to Super Bowl Experience, Opening Night go on sale Saturday
The end of the NFL regular season is approaching, meaning the Super Bowl and festivities around the big game taking place in the Valley are right around the corner. Fans can secure their tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Opening Night at Footprint Center beginning on Saturday, which is 57 days from Super Bowl 57.
Torey Lovullo: D-backs embrace growing differently than big-spending NL West
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called the NL West the most rugged division in baseball and a destination for many of the game’s stars in recent years. An arms race over the past couple offseasons has seen big-name free agents enter the fold like Freddie Freeman on the Dodgers in 2021, with Xander Bogaerts to the Padres and reportedly Carlos Correa to the Giants this winter.
Golf Digest
The best courses in Scottsdale under $100
Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
