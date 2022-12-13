ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 24

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Still Unsolved

Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room

MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Individual shot on Clematis Road in downtown West Palm Seashore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 am. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry

MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money.   "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
HIALEAH, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD arrests 28-year-old for cocaine trafficking

Port St Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported they have arrested a 28-year old for cocaine trafficking. While some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets. 28-Year-Old Alonzo McAdory was arrested yesterday evening for...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy