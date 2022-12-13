Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
Detective: Mother 'solely responsible' for 2018 death of 'Baby June'
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's arrested Baby June's mother.
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room
MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting
Police found modified handguns at scene of drive by shooting. What they saw was five guns inside of an abandoned building .
Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
Click10.com
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
Two arrested for kidnapping, stabbing of man smoking weed on street corner
Two men have been arrested for the November kidnapping, beating, stabbing and robbing of a man who was "smoking weed" on a South Florida street corner.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual shot on Clematis Road in downtown West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 am. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to...
WSVN-TV
Person in custody, accused of trying to enter William J Bryan Elementary in North Miami armed with gun
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A young person, possibly a teen, has been taken into custody after showing up outside an elementary school campus allegedly armed with a gun. Authorities later found a firearm on the individual who, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police said, tried to get on campus at William J. Bryan Elementary, Wednesday afternoon.
cbs12.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
NBC Miami
Man Charged With Murder After Selling Fentanyl to Woman Who Died From Overdose: Police
A South Florida man was indicted for murder after the person he sold fentanyl to died, police said. David Elliot Brown, 38, was already being held in a Broward County jail on a firearms charge related to a drug deal. According to Hollywood Police, when a woman died 15 months...
Florida firefighter caught on camera punching handcuffed patient says he has no regrets
A Miami firefighter who was caught on video punching a handcuffed patient on a stretcher told NBC affiliate WTVJ that he has no regrets over his actions.
Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry
MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money. "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
cw34.com
South Florida man arrested in Georgia for connection to a body found on I-95
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest for the murder of a woman on I-95. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a FDOT Road Ranger found the woman while conducting a routine patrol along the interstate near Oakland Park Boulevard. First responders said the woman...
Murderer of two local women released from prison; “Watch out for your daughters”
Deerfield Beach – The man who killed two young pregnant women here in 1986 has been released from prison after serving only 15 years of a 30-year sentence. Gary Troutman left the Everglades Correctional Institute Dec. 1. He had been incarcerated there for only nine years. DNA evidence presented in 2015 matched him to both murders.
cw34.com
Police: Woman mocked Tinder date after carjacking in South Florida
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie is accused of setting up a carjacking during a Tinder date, and investigators say the stolen car ended up being involved in the attempted murder of a police officer in South Florida. Alexis Raianna Cardenas, 22, is...
2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting
Two people, a man and teen, were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD arrests 28-year-old for cocaine trafficking
Port St Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported they have arrested a 28-year old for cocaine trafficking. While some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets. 28-Year-Old Alonzo McAdory was arrested yesterday evening for...
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Murdering Woman Whose Body was Found on I-95 in Broward
A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 95 in Broward County earlier this month. Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, was arrested in Georgia Tuesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials...
Comments / 24