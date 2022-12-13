Read full article on original website
Turkish woman shares eerie selfie moments before fatal plane crash
A young Turkish beautician chillingly posted a selfie video with a caption bidding farewell moments before the small plane she was flying in crashed to the ground, killing her and the pilot. Burcu Saglam, 22, and Hakan Köksal, the 54-year-old president of the Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association, had taken off from Pamukova, Turkey, on the ill-fated trip Thursday afternoon, according to Central European News. Saglam was all smiles as she posted footage and pictures of herself from the cockpit on Instagram with the caption, “Byee.” The single-engine jet they were traveling in plunged to the ground when its wing hit an overhead power...
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
27 passengers flee plane after pregnant woman allegedly fakes labor to force emergency landing in Spain
Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said. The office for Spain's government in the Catalonia region...
Autopsy sheds new light on death of pilot who exited plane without parachute
A newly obtained autopsy report sheds light on a North Carolina pilot who fell out of a plane and landed in a backyard.Charles Hew Crooks, 23, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, broken bones, and damage to the lungs and heart when he plunged from a small plane in July.The autopsy, obtained by NBC News, did not show any trace of drugs or alcohol in the man’s system.On 29 July, Crooks and a co-pilot were flying a CASA CN-212 Aviocar plane for a private company, ferrying multiple trips of skydivers.Returning from their second trip, the plane suddenly “dropped” below...
Two British pilots died after losing control of their aircraft as it entered cloudy conditions over the Channel which neither were qualified to fly in
Two British pilots were killed after losing control of their aircraft as it flew into a cloud - which neither were qualified to fly in. Retired Castle Vale garage boss Brian Statham, 69 was in a private craft which hit the water with a 'high rate of descent', an official report into the tragedy said yesterday.
travelnoire.com
Flight Attendant Dies From Heart Attack While In The Air
Flight attendant, Yasser Saleh, died of a heart attack while working on a flight from Bahrain to Paris Charles de Gaulle. The Gulf Air flight attendant was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Saleh was part of the cabin crew on flight GF 19 which left Bahrain at 1:40 am on Tuesday. An hour and a half into the flight while flying over Iraq was when the attendant caught a heart attack.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst Friday, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday. Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters of water poured out of the 25-meter (82-foot) -high aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were lightly injured and rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris. There was speculation that freezing temperatures of down to minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) overnight had caused a crack in the tank, which then exploded under the weight of the water. Police said the cause of the incident was still being investigated but there was no evidence that it was the result of an attack.
Migrants flee plane after forcing emergency landing in Barcelona
BARCELONA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A commercial airplane flying from Morocco to Turkey made an emergency landing at Barcelona's El Prat airport early on Wednesday after a reported medical event and 28 of the passengers fled across the tarmac, the Spanish government said.
Bomb attack in Turkey targets police van, injuring 9
Government officials say a remote-controlled bomb has exploded on a highway in Turkey as a van carrying police officers drove past, injuring all nine occupants
DIY Photography
Couple pose for selfie on runway after plane crash which killed two
A couple posted a selfie of themselves still covered in firefighting foam moments after their plane crashed. The couple had been on board the LATAM Airlines plane when it crashed on the runway in Lima, Peru. The plane’s wing collided with a fire truck during take-off. No passengers or crew...
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
