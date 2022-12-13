ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 91

Fjb.OH
2d ago

just how many people are left in these other countries? should be nothing left but dirt. so who is the $ being sent to help? No other country has helped US

Carl Barkley
2d ago

This wouldn't be a problem if each and everyone of the supposedly 81 million people that voted for Biden opened up their own homes. To these people. Fat chance of that.

MCic(Me)
2d ago

Biden's giving money to a Soros company? What a disgrace. I want to know what Obama's role is with the illegals. Why did Obama stay in DC while Trump was in office? Who visited the Obama's during that time? So many unanswered questions.

