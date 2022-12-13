Rookie Rally: Young Patriots Power Crucial Win Over Cardinals

Even though the New England Patriots offense didn't right the ship in Week 14, their rookies bailed them out and put them back into the playoff picture.

The New England Patriots' offense continued to struggle in Week 14 despite finally connecting on a couple of big plays downfield against a lackluster opponent. Luckily for New England, the defense was again dominant with two takeaways and a score in its season-saving 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The win bumped the Patriots back into the playoff picture, leapfrogging the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card race.

Despite a slow start to the game for the Patriots' (7-6) offense, the young guys stepped up and stole the show.

Due to a number of injuries, the Patriots turned to players that haven't been involved much, if at all, this year. Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Kevin Harris, and Pierre Strong Jr. all made key contributions.

DeVante Parker left the game after his head was driven into the turf and he could not stand up straight. That allowed Thornton to step up. He contributed with four catches for 28 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson had his left ankle rolled over on a 4-yard run with 2:15 left in the first quarter. He returned to the game briefly but then walked to the locker room on his own power ahead of halftime and then was later ruled out. Stevenson's injury opened the door for rookie running backs Harris and Strong Jr. to see some valuable snaps. They both made the most of their opportunity, giving the offense life and scoring their first career rushing touchdowns.

Harris scored on a 14-yard bruising run in the second quarter to give New England the 7-3 lead. He finished the night with eight carries for 26 yards. He did have a miscue fumbling on a handoff exchange from Mac Jones, but luckily New England recovered.

Strong Jr. scored his touchdown in the fourth quarter, part of New England's 20 unanswered points to go up two scores. He finished the night with five carries for 70 yards and two catches for 20 yards.

The Patriots' defense did its thing against Arizona - putting points on the board and continually giving the ball back to the offense in great field position. Marcus Jones also got in on the rookie action by basically doing it all. He played offense, defense, and special teams. He contributed eight tackles, one interception, two kick returns, one punt return, and one reception on offense.

The Patriots' offense is still something to be desired. With four weeks left in the regular season, it's hard to imagine it drastically improves going forward.

We'll find out next Sunday, Dec 18 when the Patriots play Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is set for 4:05 pm.

