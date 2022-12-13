ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

Strep cases spiking in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is that time of year when a lot of different sicknesses are going around. According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. The Arkansas Children's system confirmed that the Natural State is seeing this rise...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Majic 93.3

Miss Arkansas Sets Eyes on Miss America Crown Thursday Dec 15

Miss Arkansas is at the Miss America Pagent and is in the process of the competitions and interviews this week. Ebony Mitchell of Harrison, Arkansas was crowned Miss Arkansas back on June 18 making her the 4th black Miss Arkansas. But more history was made that night when she and the Teen Miss Arkansas made history as they both took the crowns, making it the first time that both crowns were won by women of color in Arkansas. Now Ebony is representing Arkansas in the big one, the Miss America Pagent held in Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

State up to 64 flu deaths this season

More than 15,900 positive influenza tests have been reported by health care providers to the Arkansas Department of Health since October 2. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

USPS works to deliver Christmas in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every single letter or package that's going in or out of Central Arkansas makes a stop at the USPS Little Rock Processing and Distribution Center. Mike Hart runs the plant and said the holiday season is the busiest time of the year. "We are into...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
okcfox.com

Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private

LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
LONDON, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,761 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,761 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 3,646 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 537 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas medical marijuana companies complain about seed-to-sale tracking software

Arkansas’ medical marijuana companies are again clashing with the software vendor that operates the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system. Cultivators and dispensaries complain that patient and product data disappear, the software often goes down, available training is insufficient and that customer service is poor when problems do arise.  The vendor, BioTrack, called the complaints misleading and […] The post Arkansas medical marijuana companies complain about seed-to-sale tracking software appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Dec. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are still on track to have a good dose of rainfall later today. Severe weather will stay well south of our area. The better rain chances will come in the second half of the day, with the heaviest rain coming closer to sunset into the evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely, with some isolated areas seeing higher amounts.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Be on the lookout for these common holiday scams

ARKANSAS, USA — With the holiday season upon us, scammers are prepared to take advantage of your kind holiday spirit. "No one is safe. No matter who you are or where you work" said Kirkham IT-Fort Smith Chief Marketing Officer Kindsey Haynes. "Unfortunately, around the holidays, charity scams are...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas sees a rise in hate crimes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hate crimes are on the rise. Leaving many that consider themselves minorities fearing for their lives. Some are too scared to go to a restaurant or simply pick up groceries. “I am scared to walk out of my house, and it was worse when I started...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas bear hunting season helps with research

ARKANSAS, USA — 'Tis the season, and not just for the holidays. For our neighbors to the south, there's a new option for hunting— not ducks or deer, but bears. "But this is actually a new, exciting chapter for Arkansas bear hunting," Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. said.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy