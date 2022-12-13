Read full article on original website
Strep cases spiking in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is that time of year when a lot of different sicknesses are going around. According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. The Arkansas Children's system confirmed that the Natural State is seeing this rise...
KATV
'First in Arkansas': UAMS, first to use new liver transplant technology in recent surgery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in the state of Arkansas, a liver transplant was recently performed at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that used groundbreaking technology that preserves donor's livers and keeps them viable for an extended period of time. The new technology helped...
HEALTH MATTERS: Baptist Health uses new device to transport donor hearts
Baptist Health has a new way to transport donor hearts and give transplant patients a better chance at life.
Miss Arkansas Sets Eyes on Miss America Crown Thursday Dec 15
Miss Arkansas is at the Miss America Pagent and is in the process of the competitions and interviews this week. Ebony Mitchell of Harrison, Arkansas was crowned Miss Arkansas back on June 18 making her the 4th black Miss Arkansas. But more history was made that night when she and the Teen Miss Arkansas made history as they both took the crowns, making it the first time that both crowns were won by women of color in Arkansas. Now Ebony is representing Arkansas in the big one, the Miss America Pagent held in Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
magnoliareporter.com
State up to 64 flu deaths this season
More than 15,900 positive influenza tests have been reported by health care providers to the Arkansas Department of Health since October 2. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A...
Arkansas has experienced multiple cloudy days, but how does it affect the body and mind?
A few more days of no sunshine for Arkansas, and already this month, we have only seen the sun peak out a few times.
USPS works to deliver Christmas in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every single letter or package that's going in or out of Central Arkansas makes a stop at the USPS Little Rock Processing and Distribution Center. Mike Hart runs the plant and said the holiday season is the busiest time of the year. "We are into...
okcfox.com
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
Arkansas Attorney General directs more than $140 million to combat opioid epidemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, made an announcement on Thursday, and she began by taking a look back. "Over the last eight years, we've lost over 4,000 Arkansans to an overdose death," Rutledge said. Perhaps another step in the battle against the opioid battle across...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,761 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,761 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 3,646 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 537 new cases per day in the state,...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Arkansas medical marijuana companies complain about seed-to-sale tracking software
Arkansas’ medical marijuana companies are again clashing with the software vendor that operates the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system. Cultivators and dispensaries complain that patient and product data disappear, the software often goes down, available training is insufficient and that customer service is poor when problems do arise. The vendor, BioTrack, called the complaints misleading and […] The post Arkansas medical marijuana companies complain about seed-to-sale tracking software appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas pharmacy works to meet demand amid medication shortages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This time of year has always been a busy one for Kavanaugh Pharmacy. “A busier time of year than the summer traditionally, is just because people start getting sick,” said owner Anne Pace. However, Pace said they've never seen chaos like this before. “So...
Arkansas airports addressing greatest need
A bird's eye view of airports across Arkansas won't reveal the problems planes are having when they touch down. Because when they touch down many won't have a place to rest.
Kait 8
Dec. 13: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are still on track to have a good dose of rainfall later today. Severe weather will stay well south of our area. The better rain chances will come in the second half of the day, with the heaviest rain coming closer to sunset into the evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely, with some isolated areas seeing higher amounts.
Where can you see Christmas light displays in Arkansas this year?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is no short supply of holiday spirit in the Natural State. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the best spots to visit if you’re looking for dazzling lights this December. We start in the Spa City at Garvan...
Be on the lookout for these common holiday scams
ARKANSAS, USA — With the holiday season upon us, scammers are prepared to take advantage of your kind holiday spirit. "No one is safe. No matter who you are or where you work" said Kirkham IT-Fort Smith Chief Marketing Officer Kindsey Haynes. "Unfortunately, around the holidays, charity scams are...
Kait 8
Arkansas sees a rise in hate crimes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hate crimes are on the rise. Leaving many that consider themselves minorities fearing for their lives. Some are too scared to go to a restaurant or simply pick up groceries. “I am scared to walk out of my house, and it was worse when I started...
Arkansas bear hunting season helps with research
ARKANSAS, USA — 'Tis the season, and not just for the holidays. For our neighbors to the south, there's a new option for hunting— not ducks or deer, but bears. "But this is actually a new, exciting chapter for Arkansas bear hunting," Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. said.
THV11
