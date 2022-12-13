Read full article on original website
Related
More wildfires may become a budget issue for NJ
Worsening climate change has led to more severe forest fires, which are costly to put out. As wildfires become more common in the era of worsening climate change, they are also turning into a bigger budget challenge for state governments tasked with putting fires out and trying to prevent them from happening in the first place.
Op-Ed: The next big step in fighting NJ’s ‘forever chemical’ problem
The Legislature is moving ahead on several fronts to overcome the state’s extensive heritage of PFAS pollution. The New Jersey Legislature is poised to be a national leader in addressing the toxic legacy of so-called forever chemicals that threaten the health and safety of families across our state. It’s time for our lawmakers to take action.
Rate Counsel suggests NJ slow down the pace of offshore wind development
Offshore wind farms in New Jersey should consider scaling back how much new offshore wind capacity is approved next year because economic and financial uncertainties could lead to higher prices, according to the Division of Rate Counsel. Rate Counsel Director Brian Lipman suggested slowing down the pace of offshore wind...
Cannabis industry advocates applaud progress in NJ
Cannabis industry advocates are applauding its progress in New Jersey. For some businesses, the process of entering the market is taking longer than expected. But Ed DeVeaux, the president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, said he believes that by not rushing, New Jersey will avoid negative outcomes seen in other parts of the country.
Groups file lawsuit to block Horizon reorganization
Consumer advocates and a labor union have filed an appeal seeking to block a massive reorganization of New Jersey’s largest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. “Those 3.6 million policyholders are the most important factor here and the stakes are incredibly high,” said Maura Collinsgru of New Jersey Citizen Action.
One Photograph Proves the Idiocy of the New Jersey Paper Straw Law
Have you gone to a New Jersey fast-food restaurant lately?. Unless you specifically ask for a plastic straw with your beverage (and, frankly, who remembers?) you're handed a paper straw with your soda. Have you ever used a paper straw?. Yuck!. It's literally like sticking a piece of paper in...
NJ is closer to allowing public cannabis consumption areas, as local startups hope for bigger opportunities
Dispensary owners and cannabis activists urge state to ensure local players aren’t stymied by high cost of entry to lucrative green market. New Jersey is close to establishing regulations that would allow cannabis retailers and medical cannabis facilities to create public consumption areas. The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC)...
Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?
NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
Op-Ed: It’s important to fully understand what the turnpike toll increase means
The toll is the one tax that gives New Jerseyans a great return on their investment. Let’s face it: No one likes the automatic toll increases that will go into effect on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1. But what commuters like less is bad traffic, closed bridges and potholed roads. And what taxpayers like less is overpaying interest on our state debt.
Bridge, tunnel toll hikes headline Port Authority’s $8.3B budget
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is so big that its $8.3 billion budget for next year is larger than the entire operating budgets of eight other states. Ok, they’re not gigantic or densely populated states, but its still a significant amount for the agency that controls the metro area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels and rapid transit system (PATH).
New Jersey Republicans question Gov. Murphy's borrowing plans
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are criticizing the Murphy administration’s plan to borrow more money for transportation, while sitting on billions of dollars in a special state debt prevention fund. Last week, state transportation officials issued $750 million in bonds for the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for statewide roadway, bridge and railway improvements. But Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Clean energy apprenticeship program to train and employ New Jersey residents
New Jersey investor-owned utility Public Service Enterprise Group partnered with non-profit Real World Academy (RWA) to train teenagers and adults for new jobs in the clean energy sector. Over the course of the initiative, about 3,200 direct jobs will be created, of which 2,000 will be produced directly through PSEG’s newly launched Clean Energy Jobs Program.
Disgusted NJ lawmaker demands better service from MVC
Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out the New York Department of...
Do not leave your car running in New Jersey
You'd think it's common sense, right? Lock your car after you exit even if you only expect to be gone for a minute or two. When I was growing up in Cherry Hill, there was a 7-Eleven on Kresson Road right under the iconic white water tower seen by commuters for a mile or so from the Turnpike and 295.
Major Website Celebrates This Underrated New Jersey Town
One of the many things we love about New Jersey is the sheer number of fantastic small towns we have in our state. Apparently, we have so many, it's hard to celebrate them all sufficiently. When a major website decided to celebrate great underrated towns in each state, it must...
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
N.J.’s minimum wage is going up, again. Here’s how it ranks compared to Pa., other states.
At $13 an hour, New Jersey has one of the highest minimum wages in the U.S., federal Department of Labor data shows. The state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase again — to $14.13 an hour starting Jan. 1. But, experts say that jump may not be enough to combat rising inflation and New Jersey’s high cost of living compared to other states.
Car dealers absent from gas-powered vehicle ban meeting
During a public meeting on the state’s plan to totally ban the sale of most new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, those opposed to the proposal outnumbered supporters three to one. There will be another virtual public workshop on the proposed regulations Thursday at 6 p.m. Gov. John Carney announced in March that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
marinelink.com
EEW-AOS to Build Monopiles for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Farm Off New Jersey
U.S. offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores, a 50:50 partnership between Shell and EDF, has executed a Pre-Commitment and Capacity Reservation Agreement (PCCRA) with EEW American Offshore Structures Inc. (EEW-AOS) to serve as the manufacturing company for monopiles on its 1.5 GW offshore wind project. Located approximately 10–20 miles off the...
New Jersey Regulatory Commission Approved Proposed Cannabis Consumption Rules
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Regulators in New Jersey have approved preliminary regulations for the state's cannabis lounges; however, the regulations must first go through a 60-day public comment process before becoming final.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0