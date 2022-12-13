Sad stories from Hangman. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page was asked to give an update on his health, where he mentioned that he was knocked out cold for a whole minute after the lariat accident against Jon Moxley. He went on to say that medical assistants asked him information such as the date and where he was, which he passed. But, when they asked him his sons name, he couldn’t remember it for at least an hour. Hangman called that “hell.” He continued on to say if he has to go back to hell again, he’s dragging Jon Moxley with him. You can see the full promo below.

