Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (12/15/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 15. Matches were taped on December 12 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on Hulu. You can read the results below. – Dana Brooke def. Briana Ray (Kylie Rae) – Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def....
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Results – 12/13/22
AEW Dark (12/13) Tay Melo (with Sammy Guevara) defeated Miranda Vionette. The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) defeated Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG) Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling...
bodyslam.net
MLW Continuing With Lawsuit Against WWE
MLW is moving forward with their WWE lawsuit. As first noted by PW Insider, Judge Edward J. Davila scheduled a conference yesterday to discuss a trial date for the case between MLW and WWE. Currently, the conference date is scheduled September 7, 2023 in San Jose, California. Davila also ruled that all amended pleadings in the lawsuit are due on February 13, 2023. Back on December 7th, MLW laid out the materials they were seeking in discovery, which usually takes place after the amended pleadings are submitted.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results – 12/13/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT was held on Wednesday December 13th, 2022 from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event aired live on the USA Network. Below are the quick results for WWE NXT – 12/13/22:. Wes Lee defeated Channing Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo) – (9:52)...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/16/22
AEW Rampage (12/16/22):. Jon Moxley defeats Sammy Guevara: Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara has a competitive match that saw Sammy hit the paradigm shift on Moxley, and followed up with a Swanton but Moxley kicked out. Sammy tried for a Spanish Fly but Moxley reversed it into a bulldog choke and Sammy passed out. Moxley picked up the win, but Adam Page interrupted after and it turned into another big brawl!
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Adam Page Says He Forgot His Sons Name After Being Knocked Out For A Minute
Sad stories from Hangman. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page was asked to give an update on his health, where he mentioned that he was knocked out cold for a whole minute after the lariat accident against Jon Moxley. He went on to say that medical assistants asked him information such as the date and where he was, which he passed. But, when they asked him his sons name, he couldn’t remember it for at least an hour. Hangman called that “hell.” He continued on to say if he has to go back to hell again, he’s dragging Jon Moxley with him. You can see the full promo below.
bodyslam.net
Spoilers For WWE NXT 12/20 And 12/27
WWE held NXT tapings on December 14th at the WWE Performance Center. The matches will air on the December 20th and December 27th episodes of NXT. The spoilers (courtesy of F4WOnline) are below. NXT Spoilers For 12/20 (Taped On 12/14) Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) def. Axiom; Axiom hit a...
bodyslam.net
Braun Strowman Still Owns Control Your Narrative Promotion
Braun Strowman decided to start his own promotion alongside EC3, called ‘Control Your Narrative’, doing their first event as a traveling promotion in March 2022. Upon Strowman’s return to WWE, EC3 announced that the vision for the promotion will remain the same, but there was no information regarding its future. The former WWE Universal champion revealed that he still owns the CYN promotion and is happy being back in WWE, during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers – 12/19/22
AEW taped the December 19th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on December 14th from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/19 (Taped On 12/14) Marina Shafir def. Jazmin Allure. Emi Sakura & The Bunny def. GiGi Red...
bodyslam.net
WWE RAW Brings In Lowest Viewership Since July This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 12 averaged 1.472 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.536 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest viewership number that Raw has recorded since July 4, 2022. The show averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from 0.41 demo rating last Monday. This is the lowest key demo rating that the show has recorded since October 31, 2022.
bodyslam.net
Mercedes Varnado Discusses Filming Her Movie And Teases Makeup Line
The former Sasha Banks is making moves. On December 4th, Mercedes Varnado announced that she had wrapped her first movie in Boston. Since walking out of WWE back in May, Mercedes has been busy with movies, fashion shows and a CBD line. Yesterday, she appeared on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live with Bayley, Mercedes discussed filming the movie.
bodyslam.net
WWE Haven’t Closed The Door On A Possible Mandy Rose Return
Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. Naturally, many fans were upset over this and even called out WWE’s double standards. While Mandy Rose may be gone for the time being, many fans have wondered whether she will...
bodyslam.net
Mick Foley Explains Why He Hasn’t Taken A Coaching Job With WWE
There is no doubt that Mick Foley has a lot of experience to offer the younger generation of superstars. However, Foley has stayed away from the WWE since his retirement. Although he has made sporadic appearances for the promotion over the years, he hasn’t taken up a coaching role yet.
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Advertised For WWE December 26th Madison Square Garden Show
The former WWE Champion is currently suffering from an eardrum injury, and he was evaluated by the doctors to check the nature and seriousness of the injury. He announced on December 5th that he was medically disqualified from competing. However, according to a recent report by PW Insider, Drew McIntyre...
bodyslam.net
Heath Slater Wanted Jon Moxley And Fandango In 3MB
A former member of The Shield nearly joined 3MB, according to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Stamford-based business signed the Scottish Warrior in 2007. Before the business terminated his contract in 2014, he was an active rival for almost seven years. McIntyre joined the trio of Heath Slater, Jinder...
bodyslam.net
Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks’ WWE Exit Was Negotiated “Months Ago”
It looks like Sasha Banks and WWE agreed on her WWE exit months ago. Sasha Banks hasn’t been seen on WWE television, and she wasn’t even mentioned until recently. There have been reports that Sasha Banks would make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, which put to rest the speculation that she might return to the WWE soon.
bodyslam.net
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announces Full Card For Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed the card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Early Thursday morning, a press conference on December 15th where the company added several more matches to the show, which will be held at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th. We will see the likes of AEW’s Kenny Omega and FTR on the show as well as WWE’s Karl Anderson. We will also see the final NJPW match of the legendary Keiji Mutoh. You can see the full card below.
bodyslam.net
Roxanne Perez Speaks Following NXT Title Win: Everything Was Worth It
As you may know by now, Roxanne Perez is the new NXT Women’s Champion after defeating Mandy Rose on Tuesday’s NXT episode. Following her win, Roxanne Perez was interviewed for WWE Digital where she explained that she spent her life since 14 years old trying ti get to WWE and win a title and she finally did it.
bodyslam.net
Stipulations Revealed For Elite vs. Death Triangle Matches Six And Seven
The Elite and Death Triangle are currently in the middle of a best of seven series. Currently, Death Triangle is up 3-1. Match five takes place next week and it’ll be No Disqualification. But, now, it was revealed that if we head to a match six and seven, those matches will also have stipulations. If we go to a match six, that match will be Falls Count Anywhere. Plus, on the off chance we go to a match seven, the final match in the series will be a Ladder Match for the AEW Trios Championships.
Comments / 0