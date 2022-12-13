Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Freeze Warning Expected Every Morning This Week in Sonoma County
The North Bay is waking up to a freeze warning. And it’s going to continue for those in Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael overnight and each morning through Sunday. Experts say temperatures in the 20s and 30s is enough to kill crops and sensitive vegetation. This means homeowners will want to keep their pets indoors and cover their plants. It’s also important to wrap water pipes to prevent them from freezing and possibly bursting.
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa Food and Wine Shop Miracle Plum Closing after 4 Years
Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. But after four years of business struggles, the duo...
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
KTVU FOX 2
Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair. Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich,...
NBC Bay Area
2 Unhoused People Die Due to Cold Exposure in San Jose
Cold weather is turning deadly in the South Bay. Two people died while unhoused in Downtown San Jose, officials confirmed. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner did not release more details to protect the two victims' privacy. Outreach teams were making sure people know about shelters, warming centers and handing...
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
sonomacountygazette.com
County of Sonoma funds two urban open space projects in Petaluma, Santa Rosa
More parkland will come to Santa Rosa and Petaluma thanks to the Sonoma County Ag + Open Space Board of Directors who approved $1.95 million for the Lower Colgan Creek Restoration and Neighborhood Park Land Acquisition and the Helen Putnam Regional Park Extension Project. Both projects will add land to existing parks, restore key natural resources and help bring long-planned open space projects to fruition.
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap partially blamed for 6 South Bay homeless deaths
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Officials and advocates in Santa Clara County said the current cold snap is costing the lives of some of the most vulnerable people. "In the cold winter snaps, like this one, people can die in collective numbers. You know, five, 10, 20 people," said Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate and pastor of CHAM Deliverance Ministry.
Missing Petaluma woman found safe in San Francisco, police say
A Petaluma woman with dementia who had been missing since Tuesday has been found safe in San Francisco, police said Thursday night.
sonomamag.com
Cafe Zazzle joins list of closed Sonoma County restaurants
Cafe Zazzle, a longtime fixture in the downtown Petaluma restaurant scene, has closed, according to co-owner Tara Williams. Located on Kentucky Street, the restaurant served an eclectic menu of noodle bowls, wraps and salads for 17 years before financial difficulties forced the Williams and her husband, Rick, to make the difficult decision to close.
KTVU FOX 2
Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
Chinook salmon return to urban watershed in the Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A growing number of wild Chinook salmon are turning up and spawning in a most unlikely place: an urban watershed in the South Bay.Steve Holmes used to fish for salmon in the wild rivers of Alaska. Now he gears up to help save the salmon in the polluted urban streams of Santa Clara County."This waterway, the Guadalupe watershed, is the furthest south on the North American continent where you have Chinook salmon coming into an urban setting to have a re-occurring spawning event each year," said Holmes, who founded the environmental non-profit, the South Bay Clean...
KTVU FOX 2
Search continues for missing at-risk Petaluma woman
PETALUMA, Calif. - As temperatures continue to dip across the region, authorities said Wednesday they have distributed hundreds of fliers and are using a K-9 tracking dog, thermal imaging by aircraft, and drones to search for an at-risk Petaluma woman missing since Tuesday. Virginia Fuquay, 68, was seen about 3:30...
RV dwellers worry about potential ouster from Novato encampment
NOVATO – Residents living in their cars and motor homes along a rural Novato road are hoping Wednesday night won't be the last they have a place to call home. They say they've received conflicting notices, one that says they may have to leave by Thursday morning.Binford Road has always had a few motor homes along the side of the road but the community has grown significantly over the last couple of years. Residents say for the most part, they've been left alone and even received help but that may end tomorrow.Some of the residents have been here for years....
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
ksro.com
Over Three Dozen Being Laid Off at Santa Rosa Memorial
About 45 medical technicians, including two dozen nursing assistants have been given layoff notices at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The notices were handed out last week, but the hospital says they are trying to figure out a way to keep the employees, including changes to schedules to 12-hour days. Union reps say that this is a way to strong arm employees into concessions. It would also mean a 10-percent reduction in patient care which would not be made up.
ksro.com
Explosion Occurred Before Santa Rosa Garage Fire Tuesday Night
The Santa Rosa Fire Department has new information about a house fire that displaced three residents on Tuesday night. Investigators say an explosion in the garage was followed by a fire. The residents were home at the time but made it out safely. Their house though, wasn’t so lucky. The garage, roof and second floor suffered major fire damage estimated at 450-thousand-dollars. Firefighters were able to save the house next door, which was threatened for a time. The cause of the blast is not clear.
NBC Bay Area
Officials Warn of Deadly Cold, Urge Unhoused People to Find Shelter
Most of the Bay Area work up to freezing temperatures and frosted windshields. But for some, this kind of cold can be deadly. San Jose police is investigating a death outside a 7-eleven on North Winchester in the city, but think the cold weather could be a factor. With frost...
Comments / 0