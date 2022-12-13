On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 P.M., a shooting occurred in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Oregon. A male, Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera (24) was shot multiple times. Torres-Aguilera was life-flighted to St. Charles in Bend where he later was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the Tri-County Major Incident Team have developed information on two individuals in the case and are seeking the public’s assistance with information about their location: Chance Corey Lee Stwyer is a 22-year-old, male described as 220 lbs. and 5’9” tall. Stwyer is believed to be in the Warm Springs/Madras area but has ties to the Burns, Oregon community. Andre Sterling James Spino is a 18-year-old male described as 120 lbs. and 5’5” tall. Spino is believed to be in the Warms Springs/Madras area. There is an active warrant for his arrest and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Members of the public who have information on the location of either subject or information on the case should contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-293699.

MADRAS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO