Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: The beauty of the season shines on Bend’s Bonny Bridge
The homes highlighted Wednesday night are on Bonny Bridge in Bend! Enjoy! And do join in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: The colors glow on Yellowstone Lane
Tonight, our Holiday Lights excursion takes us to Yellowstone Lane in northeast Bend. Don't forget, you can submit a photo and enter our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and...
KTVZ
Assistance League of Bend’s ‘Secret Santa Squad’ delivers presents for C.O. seniors
The Assistance League of Bend's 'Secret Santa Squad' hit the streets on Thursday, delivering 100s of donated presents to seniors at facilities around the region. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
bendsource.com
A Bend Institution is Here to Stay
As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
AdWeek
KTVZ in Oregon Promotes Cathy Marshall to News Director
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVZ morning anchor Cathy Marshall has been promoted to news director for the Bend, Oregon NBC affiliate. Marshall joined the station earlier...
KTVZ
Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
KTVZ
Fire-hit Prineville smokehouse grateful for community support
F5 Smokehouse in downtown Prineville, hit by a smoker fire earlier this week, is expressing gratitude for strong community support in the days since. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
KTVZ
Redmond family builds snowman over 16 feet tall
The family who owns and operates Central Oregon Adult Foster Care in Redmond believes it's created the region's tallest snowman -- over 16 feet tall!. Ana Kitchin said "engineer" Robert used lids off jerky jars for the buttons/"coals," porholes off kayaks for the eyes, a mouth "out of funny pipe" and the hat is out of a landscape bucket with a piece of ply-board cut out for the rim.
bendmagazine.com
Thrifting, Consignment Shopping Flourishing in Bend
The secondhand market has seen significant growth in the past few years amid growing concerns about the environmental and ethical impact of what we buy. Experts don’t think this trend will disappear anytime soon, with the resale industry expected to double by 2026, making it an $82 billion market.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 13 potential sites named to replace Knott Landfill: See the map
The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified 13 potential sites for a new facility to replace Knott Landfill. The committee will meet on Dec. 20 to review them. Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is the county’s only landfill. The 13 locations include...
cascadebusnews.com
The Local Aviation Industry — New Changes Coming to the Bend Airport & More
(Photo | courtesy of Clay Trenz) The aviation industry in Central Oregon has been steadily climbing for years, and this year we see that pattern being repeated. From renovations and upgrades coming to Bend’s private airport to RDM adding in several direct flights to major cities over the last few years, growth to the aviation industry has been a welcome sign of overall economic growth in Central Oregon.
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine Schools explain decision to hold Monday classes as heavy snow prompts others to cancel
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While many Central Oregonians were out enjoying several inches of Sunday snowfall, school districts across the High Desert were faced with the decision to cancel, delay or hold Monday classes as scheduled, a familiar process from past winters. After Bend-La Pine Schools' team of six drivers...
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
NE Bend gas station offering free propane for the homeless
The Stop N' Go Shell has station at NE 27th Street and Highway 20 in Bend is giving up to 8 gallons of propane to the homeless on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Several Central Oregon school districts cancel Monday classes after snowfall; Bend-La Pine stays on schedule
This much snowfall can lead to school and event cancellations and delays, and Sunday's storm was no exception, as Central Oregon Community College and the Redmond, Culver and Jefferson County school districts canceled Monday classes and programs. Crook County also changed plans for a delay and closed instead. The post Several Central Oregon school districts cancel Monday classes after snowfall; Bend-La Pine stays on schedule appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Murder Case, Jefferson Co., Dec. 14
On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 P.M., a shooting occurred in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Oregon. A male, Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera (24) was shot multiple times. Torres-Aguilera was life-flighted to St. Charles in Bend where he later was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the Tri-County Major Incident Team have developed information on two individuals in the case and are seeking the public’s assistance with information about their location: Chance Corey Lee Stwyer is a 22-year-old, male described as 220 lbs. and 5’9” tall. Stwyer is believed to be in the Warm Springs/Madras area but has ties to the Burns, Oregon community. Andre Sterling James Spino is a 18-year-old male described as 120 lbs. and 5’5” tall. Spino is believed to be in the Warms Springs/Madras area. There is an active warrant for his arrest and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Members of the public who have information on the location of either subject or information on the case should contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-293699.
Comments / 0