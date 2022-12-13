ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

Holiday Lights: The beauty of the season shines on Bend’s Bonny Bridge

The homes highlighted Wednesday night are on Bonny Bridge in Bend! Enjoy! And do join in our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn

Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Holiday Lights: The colors glow on Yellowstone Lane

Tonight, our Holiday Lights excursion takes us to Yellowstone Lane in northeast Bend. Don't forget, you can submit a photo and enter our Holiday Lights Photo Contest, under the Play tab at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

A Bend Institution is Here to Stay

As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
BEND, OR
AdWeek

KTVZ in Oregon Promotes Cathy Marshall to News Director

KTVZ morning anchor Cathy Marshall has been promoted to news director for the Bend, Oregon NBC affiliate. Marshall joined the station earlier...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Fire-hit Prineville smokehouse grateful for community support

F5 Smokehouse in downtown Prineville, hit by a smoker fire earlier this week, is expressing gratitude for strong community support in the days since.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives

A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond family builds snowman over 16 feet tall

The family who owns and operates Central Oregon Adult Foster Care in Redmond believes it's created the region's tallest snowman -- over 16 feet tall!. Ana Kitchin said "engineer" Robert used lids off jerky jars for the buttons/"coals," porholes off kayaks for the eyes, a mouth "out of funny pipe" and the hat is out of a landscape bucket with a piece of ply-board cut out for the rim.
REDMOND, OR
bendmagazine.com

Thrifting, Consignment Shopping Flourishing in Bend

The secondhand market has seen significant growth in the past few years amid growing concerns about the environmental and ethical impact of what we buy. Experts don’t think this trend will disappear anytime soon, with the resale industry expected to double by 2026, making it an $82 billion market.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

The Local Aviation Industry — New Changes Coming to the Bend Airport & More

(Photo | courtesy of Clay Trenz) The aviation industry in Central Oregon has been steadily climbing for years, and this year we see that pattern being repeated. From renovations and upgrades coming to Bend’s private airport to RDM adding in several direct flights to major cities over the last few years, growth to the aviation industry has been a welcome sign of overall economic growth in Central Oregon.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures

BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
BEND, OR
foodieflashpacker.com

The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon

Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

NE Bend gas station offering free propane for the homeless

The Stop N' Go Shell has station at NE 27th Street and Highway 20 in Bend is giving up to 8 gallons of propane to the homeless on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Several Central Oregon school districts cancel Monday classes after snowfall; Bend-La Pine stays on schedule

This much snowfall can lead to school and event cancellations and delays, and Sunday's storm was no exception, as Central Oregon Community College and the Redmond, Culver and Jefferson County school districts canceled Monday classes and programs. Crook County also changed plans for a delay and closed instead. The post Several Central Oregon school districts cancel Monday classes after snowfall; Bend-La Pine stays on schedule appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Murder Case, Jefferson Co., Dec. 14

On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 P.M., a shooting occurred in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Oregon. A male, Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera (24) was shot multiple times. Torres-Aguilera was life-flighted to St. Charles in Bend where he later was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the Tri-County Major Incident Team have developed information on two individuals in the case and are seeking the public’s assistance with information about their location: Chance Corey Lee Stwyer is a 22-year-old, male described as 220 lbs. and 5’9” tall. Stwyer is believed to be in the Warm Springs/Madras area but has ties to the Burns, Oregon community. Andre Sterling James Spino is a 18-year-old male described as 120 lbs. and 5’5” tall. Spino is believed to be in the Warms Springs/Madras area. There is an active warrant for his arrest and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Members of the public who have information on the location of either subject or information on the case should contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-293699.
MADRAS, OR

