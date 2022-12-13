BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets. The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices sank nearly $2 a barrel and U.S. futures were sharply lower. The latest wave of selling came after central banks in Europe raised interest rates a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.

