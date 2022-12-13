Read full article on original website
WVNews
US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high
WASHINGTON (AP) — After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. On Thursday, stock markets buckled on the growing realization that...
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets. The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices sank nearly $2 a barrel and U.S. futures were sharply lower. The latest wave of selling came after central banks in Europe raised interest rates a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.
WVNews
Russians find asylum lifeline to US, but at a high price
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. Though seeking asylum is free, the pastor of Calvary San Diego said his services are “not cheap.”
WHIO Dayton
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
BANGKOK — (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment, chemicals and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, U.S. interests and human rights. The inclusion of the companies in the trade “Entity...
COLA increase could mean SNAP benefit reduction for millions of recipients, even though SNAP amounts increased as well
Recent news reports state that social security recipients will receive an 8.7% raise in their monthly benefit amounts with the 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). However, the income increase may push many recipients over the maximum income limit for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (source).
