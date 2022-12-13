ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0hy9_0jgWgQ5u00
1 of 6

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland.

Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.

Johnson scored 21 points and blocked a late shot by Donovan Mitchell as the Spurs held off the Cavaliers 112-111 Monday night.

“He’s locked in every day,” Spurs guard Josh Richardson said of the 73-year-old coach. “He’s on a treadmill every day before practice. It trickles down through the whole organization that the head guy is like that. It’s hard to see Pop over there in the stance and you’re on the court not in the stance. He’s 70-whatever years old.”

Richardson had 24 points to help San Antonio win its third straight after an 11-game losing streak.

“We played their record and not the team,” Mitchell said. “They are a talented group. When they get going, they get comfortable, and we didn’t respect that coming out and that’s on us. That can’t happen.”

Mitchell scored 28 points as Cleveland lost for the first time this season to a team below .500.

The Cavaliers trailed by 19 in the third quarter and rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 4 1/2 minutes for a chance to win.

Cleveland was 16 for 17 on free throws with its only miss coming on the front end of a pair by Evan Mobley with 37.2 seconds remaining that cut San Antonio’s lead to 112-111.

The Cavaliers had multiple opportunities to win after Spurs point guard Tre Jones missed a 12-footer with 12.1 seconds left.

Mitchell’s runner over Richardson was blocked by Johnson with 6.1 seconds remaining.

“He got by me, so I thought he was going to lay it up and we were going to come back down one,” Richardson said. “But 3 (Johnson’s jersey number) came flying out of nowhere. That was a huge block.”

Following an offensive rebound by Caris LeVert, Darius Garland missed a 3-pointer with one-tenth of a second remaining.

LeVert finished with 23 points, Garland had 18 and Evan Mobley had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland had a 12-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to pull within seven points. The Cavaliers had to rally after the Spurs dominated the first half.

San Antonio closed the first half on a 28-12 burst in taking a 65-49 lead into the second half. The Spurs outscored the Cavs 36-22 in the second quarter.

“When you give a team like that confidence early anything can happen late as you saw,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell had 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the opening quarter, including an emphatic one-handed dunk that silenced the crowd buzzing from an 8-0 run by the Spurs.

San Antonio was nine for 27 on 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland had won three straight overall and three consecutive road games against San Antonio. The Cavs’ previous loss in San Antonio was March 28, 2019. … Mitchell was listed as questionable with a sore right lower leg. … Kevin Love played after being questionable with a sore lower back. … Cleveland is 5-9 on the road this season. The Cavs have lost eight of its last nine on the road.

Spurs: Johnson was listed as with a stomach ailment not related to COVID-19. … Jeremy Sochan came off the bench in his return from a five-game with a bruised quadricep. Sochan started the first 20 games of his NBA career, the second most consecutive starts by a rookie in franchise history. Tim Duncan started all 82 games in his rookie season.

RING ’EM UP

The Spurs bench has taken to mimicking making a phone call after Richardson drains a 3-pointer.

Richardson began making that gesture in honor of his favorite soccer player, Gabriel Jesus of the Premier League’s Arsenal.

“He does that when he scores goals,” Richardson said. “I kind of adopted it. So, it’s me calling my mom.”

Cavaliers: At Dallas on Wednesday.

Spurs: Host Portland on Wednesday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Draymond says fan threatened his life, calls for consequences

MILWAUKEE -- The ugliest moment in the Warriors' latest 128-111 road loss Tuesday night to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum didn't come on the court. It was close to it, maybe too close. As Giannis Antetokounmpo attempted two free throws with six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter, Draymond...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Michael Jordan didn’t want redesigned MVP trophy to look like him

Take a look at the redesigned and renamed Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year and it looks like Olajuwon in silhouette encased in crystal. Same with the John Havlicek Trophy for the Sixth Man of the Year, or the new Jerry West Trophy for the league’s most clutch player.
NBC Sports

NBA admits missing late-game Raptors foul on Fox in Kings' win

The Kings dodged a bullet late in their 124-123 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena when Fred VanVleet wasn't whistled for an offensive foul just before missing a potential game-tying 3-pointer. In the NBA Officiating's Last Two Minute Report released Thursday, the league acknowledged the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell said he was thankful, in a strange way, for the playoff loss to Dallas last season because it helped send him to Cleveland. The smile said there might have been a bit more adrenaline flowing for the first meeting since then. Mitchell scored 34 points facing Luka Doncic and the Mavericks for the first time since his final game with Utah last April, and the Cavaliers rolled to a 105-90 victory Wednesday night. The Jazz lost to Dallas 98-96 at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference, then Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Carolina looks to keep win streak alive, hosts Dallas

Dallas Stars (17-8-5, first in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Dallas Stars as winners of three consecutive games. Carolina has a 16-6-6 record overall and a 6-3-1 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have a...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Rangers bring win streak into matchup with the Flyers

New York Rangers (15-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers aim to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 9-14-7 overall and 3-5-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Eastern Conference-leading Bruins face the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-2 at home. The Bruins have a 5-2-1 record in games their opponents serve more...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

LIV Golf adds tournaments at 2 former PGA Tour courses

LIV Golf added three more tournaments to its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, two of them at courses and markets where the PGA Tour no longer plays and a third on an Oklahoma course that previously held an LPGA Tour event. The Saudi-funded rival league now has announced seven locations for its 14-tournament schedule next year. LIV said it would go to The Gallery at Dove Mountain in the high desert north of Tucson, Arizona, where the Accenture Match Play Championship was held in 2007 and 2008 before moving to a different course at Dove Mountain. Henrik Stenson, now part of the LIV roster, won the inaugural year in 2007 and Tiger Woods won in 2008 before the tournament left for a Jack Nicklaus design.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Texas advances past San Diego for 9th NCAA title appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Logan Eggleston, the three-time Big 12 player of the year, had the game-winning kill to reach 16 on the match and No. 1 overall seed Texas beat San Diego 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday night in the semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Texas (27-1), in its 14th semifinal appearance, is going to the championship match for the ninth time in program history. The Longhorns will go for their fourth national championship on Saturday against Louisville, the second overall seed. Texas trailed 4-0 to start the fourth set but rallied with four unanswered points for an 8-7 lead. Eggleston, who struggled with four attacking errors in the first set, turned it around and had the game-winning kill to send Texas to the championship match. Other Texas players stepped up with their leader struggling early as Madisen Skinner and Molly Phillips each finished with double-digit kills with 17 and 14, respectively. Zoe Fleck reached 20-plus digs for the fifth time this season with 21 and Bella Bergmark came off the bench for four key blocks.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy