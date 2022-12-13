ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Bennett’s therapy dog law still making big impact, comforting child victims in Illinois

By Cole Henke
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nfkZ_0jgWg8XJ00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Prosecutors often hire victim advocates to help comfort victims
Sangamon county’s top victim advocate is so good, he doesn’t have to say a word to do his job.

Gibson is a certified therapy dog. He was hired back in 2017, and since then, he’s made a huge impact.

“Animals have such a, such a wonderful ability to relate to humans to, and they have an innate sense with people and especially if they might need just a little extra help,” Victim Coordinator for Sangamon County Diane Bell said.

Celebration of life set for Senator Scott Bennett in Urbana

Dogs like Gibson were not legally allowed in courtrooms until 2015. A law championed by Senator Scott Bennett made the change. The dogs would make victims, especially children, more comfortable while they testified.

Bennett was inspired by his time as an assistant state’s attorney. Early on in his stint, he became the go to attorney for cases involving child victims.

“Scott was definitely someone who was able to make people feel comfortable with him,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “And that helped him, get them through the process, the very traumatic process of testifying.”

It also changed the statewide outlook on the use of therapy dogs. They became much more common after his law passed.

“We are now to a point, you know, seven and a half years later, there are 41 states with 295 dogs across the country,” U.S. Attorney’s office victim coordinator Tami Richmond said.

Gibson’s handlers say he has helped facilitate major breakthroughs for so many victims.

“It just blows your mind, just to see the difference of a victim who comes one day, and four times later, after getting used to visiting with this dog,” Richmond said. “They’re actually more anxious to come.”

LLCC swears in new therapy and outreach “pawfficer”

It’s not just victims who benefit. Caseworkers, attorneys and law enforcement often go visit Gibson when they are working on a particularly tough case.

“You see Illinois was kind of on the cutting edge of it,” Richmond said. “And it is thanks to people like that.”

The victim advocates in Sangamon County say Bennett’s 2015 bill legitimized the idea of therapy dogs for many counties.

“He had the foresight to recognize and see the need for this program, based on his own experience,” Bell said. “It’s the same experiences that we have seen.”

In the seven years since this law passed, there are 14 counties across Illinois who use dogs to help victims adjust and heal from their trauma.

Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait

Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child

Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois to require 10-year smoke alarms in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Replacing batteries in your smoke detectors will be a thing of the past thanks to a new state law in 2023. An Illinois law will now require homes to have sealed smoke alarms with 10-year batteries. Anyone found to live in a house with a smoke detector with a replaceable battery […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield arson incidents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is looking for information that can assist the Springfield Fire Department Arson Investigators in two separate arson investigations at elementary schools. Drew Szabados, Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard Counties, said the fires happened outside Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary School the morning of Dec. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97X

It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois

There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Rainfall Reports: December 13th – December 14th

Here is a list of rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. We had two big rounds of rain from the most recent storm move through the Plains and Great Lakes this week. It left heavy snow in the north and severe storms to the south. We in Central Illinois only saw rain and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint

If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

Deceased woman identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue on Tuesday. 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath of Springfield was pronounced dead on Wednesday around 6am at Springfield Memorial Hospital. An autopsy was done this morning and preliminary findings suggest Ms....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms Springfield pedestrian’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old female pedestrian has died following what the Sangamon County Coroner described only as an “incident” on Tuesday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the incident happened on Durkin Drive near the intersection with Lawrence Avenue. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment and was admitted, but died just […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Fourteen New Springfield Police Officers Sworn In

Fourteen new officers have been sworn in and joined the ranks of the Springfield Police Department. Thirteen of the new hires are new to police work and just completed their basic training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. The other new officer is a lateral transfer to the Springfield force after serving four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy